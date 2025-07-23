Beyond 811 Announces Strategic Expansion, Invites Experienced Locators to Partner and Propel Their Businesses

Beyond 811 using leica ds2000 GPR

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond 811, the innovative private utility locating app developed by Indiana-based UDMS LLC, today announced a strategic expansion initiative focused on empowering experienced utility locators to grow or establish their own businesses by partnering with the Beyond 811 system. This move aims to meet the escalating demand for comprehensive subsurface utility mapping, extending services beyond the limitations of the traditional 811 public utility system.

The conventional 811 "Call Before You Dig" service is crucial for public utility lines, but it does not cover the vast network of privately owned underground infrastructure, which accounts for an estimated 65% of all buried utilities.[1] This critical gap often leaves contractors, homeowners, landscapers, and businesses vulnerable to costly damages, project delays, and safety hazards. Beyond 811 was launched in March 2025 to address this precise need, offering complete accuracy in locating private utilities and verifying existing 811 marks through advanced technology and experienced technicians.[2, 3] The Beyond 811 customer app and the Beyond 811 Locator app are both available on Google Play and Apple App Store.

"We started UDMS as a locating company built by and for locators, with a commitment to ensuring everyone shares in the success," said JR Robinson, CEO of UDMS LLC.[4] "Our Beyond 811 partner program is a direct extension of that philosophy. We're not just offering jobs; we're offering a comprehensive platform and support system designed to help independent locators thrive, giving them the tools and backing to build their own successful businesses." [3]

The Beyond 811 partner program offers a compelling suite of benefits designed to empower independent contractors:

* Unmatched Financial Incentives: Partners retain a significant portion of their earnings, keeping 88-93% of money earned, with Beyond 811's fee ranging from just 7-12% (including credit card processing). Payments are guaranteed weekly regardless of customer payment status, and Beyond 811 handles all customer billing and collections, eliminating administrative burdens and ensuring reliable cash flow.[3]

* Advanced App-Based Operations: The intuitive Beyond 811 Locator app streamlines every aspect of a locator's work, from instant booking and flexible scheduling to real-time GPS tracking and comprehensive digital documentation. Locators can create their own schedules and accept instant bookings when available.[5]

* Comprehensive Professional Support: Partners receive 24/7 dispatch services, expert technical assistance for complex challenges, and dedicated customer service. Beyond 811 also provides professional marketing materials and crucial legal support for damage claims and disputes, offering unparalleled peace of mind.[3]

* Cutting-Edge Technology & Deliverables: Beyond 811 technicians utilize advanced equipment, including Electromagnetic (EM) locating and Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), to ensure complete accuracy. Upon job completion, all located utilities are meticulously mapped and delivered to the user, including approximate depths, a critical feature for damage prevention.[2, 6]

* Professional Development & Growth: Partners gain access to ongoing training, certification opportunities, and industry connections, fostering continuous improvement and expanding their professional reach.[3]

The utility locator market is experiencing robust growth, projected to reach USD 1.47 billion by 2032, driven by increasing safety concerns and significant infrastructure investments.[7] Beyond 811's focus on the underserved private utility segment, combined with its innovative, partner-centric model, positions it uniquely to capitalize on this expanding market.

Beyond 811 is actively seeking experienced private utility locators. While a minimum of 3-7+ years of verifiable experience is required, our current partners average 10 years or more, reflecting the high caliber of professionals within our network. Proficiency in EM and GPR, and professional-grade equipment are essential to join our growing network.

About Beyond 811 / UDMS LLC:

Beyond 811 is an innovative private utility locating application developed by UDMS LLC, an Indiana-based company. Beyond 811's mission is to provide comprehensive, accurate, and efficient private utility locating services, extending capabilities beyond the standard 811 system. The company is committed to empowering independent locators through its advanced app-based platform and robust support system, fostering mutual success in the rapidly growing utility locating industry. Both the Beyond 811 customer app and the Beyond 811 Locator app are available on Google Play and Apple App Store.

