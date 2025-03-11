UDMS LLC Launches Beyond 811 App, Revolutionizing Private Utility Locating in Northern Indiana and Beyond

SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UDMS LLC, a leader in private utility locating services, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative mobile app, Beyond 811, available now on Apple and Android platforms. Designed to streamline the process of scheduling private utility locates, Beyond 811 brings cutting-edge technology and unmatched convenience to contractors, landscapers, homeowners, and businesses across Northern Indiana and Michigan, with plans for expansion into Illinois and Ohio in the coming months.

A Game-Changer for Utility Locating

Beyond 811 addresses the challenges of traditional utility locating by offering a user-friendly platform that goes beyond the limitations of the public 811 system. Whether it’s a single-address project or a large-scale fiber optic installation, the app empowers users with:

-Instant Scheduling: Book locates in real-time with live availability of vetted and professional locators.

-Upfront Pricing: Transparent costs with no hidden fees, ensuring budget clarity.

-Live Tracking: Receive real-time updates as your locator arrives on-site.

-Comprehensive Documentation: Access photos, maps, and detailed reports in-app or online post-job.

Advanced Technology: Option for Basic locating or Advanced Locate Technicians using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) to detect hard-to-find utilities like sewer, septic, and problem gas lines.

“Beyond 811 is a leap forward for anyone who values safety and efficiency in digging projects,” said a UDMS LLC spokesperson. “Our goal is to make private utility locating as seamless as possible, protecting our customers from costly damages and delays.”

Bridging the Gap with 811 Integration

Recognizing the importance of public utility coordination, Beyond 811 allows users to input their 811 ticket number during scheduling. The UDMS LLC team then verifies both public and private utility markings, delivering a complete site map to ensure accuracy and compliance. This integration sets Beyond 811 apart, offering a holistic solution for safe excavation.

Experienced Professionals at Your Fingertips

Beyond 811 partners exclusively with highly skilled locators, many with backgrounds in locate auditing, training, damage investigations, and advanced troubleshooting. The app’s Advanced Locate Technicians leverage GPR technology, providing precision for complex projects that traditional methods can’t handle. Unlike competitors charging inflated rates for minimal upgrades, Beyond 811 delivers real value without the markups.

Availability and Future Growth

Currently live in Northern Indiana and Michigan, Beyond 811 is poised for rapid expansion. Illinois and Ohio are slated for rollout in 2025, reflecting UDMS LLC’s commitment to serving a growing market. Based in South Bend, Indiana, the company continues to build on its reputation for excellence in the utility locating industry.

How to Get Started

Beyond 811 is free to download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Online booking is still available on the UDMS website as it is being rebuilt. Users can start booking locates immediately, ensuring their next project is safe and on schedule. For more information, visit udmsllc.com or contact UDMS LLC at jrrobinson@udmsllc.com or (574) 222-5249.

About UDMS LLC

Established in 2021, UDMS LLC, headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, is a trusted provider of private utility locating services. With a focus on safety, accuracy, and customer satisfaction, UDMS LLC serves residential, commercial, and industrial clients across the Midwest. The launch of Beyond 811 marks a new era of innovation for the company.

