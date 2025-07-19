St. Johnsbury Barracks / Vehicle Fire Information Requested

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4006291

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: July 18, 2025, at approximately 1353 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Swamp Rd, Newbury

VIOLATION: Pending

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 18, 2025, at approximately 1353 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a vehicle fire on Swamp Rd in Newbury. Troopers responded along with members of the Wells River and Ryegate Fire Departments to the scene.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that an unknown person was executing a "burnout" on Swamp Rd while operating a blue 2010 Dodge Dakota. While operating the Dodge, one of the tires caught on fire and resulted in the vehicle becoming fully engulfed. The operator of the Dodge fled the scene prior to first responder arrival. There are no reported injuries at this time.

The Dodge in question was parked at P&H Truck Stop in Newbury for several days and was seen leaving the truck stop at approximately 1330 hours with no front windshield and with a load of scrap wood in the bed.

Anyone with information about the operator of this vehicle is asked to call Trooper Rodzel at 802-222-4680 extension 8. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online using the following link: https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit