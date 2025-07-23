New Integration Between Lake.com and Hostify Expands Reach for Waterfront Vacation Rentals

Lake.com and Hostify Partnership Simplifies Booking Lakeside Vacations

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lake.com, the vacation rental platform for accommodations on or near the water, has just announced their integration with Hostify , a leading property management system (PMS) known for its advanced yet easy-to-use platform tailored for vacation rental professionals.Property managers using Hostify will now have a niche platform to list their lakehouses , beachfront vacation homes, riverside retreats, houseboats, coastal rentals, and mountain homes. Lake.com is designed for families who enjoy access to outdoor water activities and visiting national parks, using hiking trails, cycling, and more.Highlights:Effortless Listing on a Niche PlatformConnect Hostify accounts with Lake.com and showcase ‘on or near the water’ properties to an audience searching for lakehouses, beachfront homes, river cabins, and coastal retreats. No manual entry required — listings stay synchronized and up to date.Tap Into a Water-Loving Travel CommunityLake.com attracts families and outdoor enthusiasts looking for vacation rentals near lakes, rivers, bays, and coastlines. Get in front of guests who value access to water, nature, and national parks — driving more targeted traffic and qualified bookings.Enhanced Efficiency Without the Extra WorkWith Hostify’s automation handling bookings, messaging, and calendar updates, hosts can focus on guest experience — all while Lake.com helps them reach a niche market. Less admin, more bookings.Maximize Visibility and OccupancyLake.com is designed to elevate properties near water — listings won’t get lost among urban apartments or irrelevant destinations. By standing out in a curated environment, hosts increase their listings’ chances of being seen, booked, and remembered.David Ciccarelli, CEO of Lake Inc., expressed his excitement about the partnership, “This integration with Hostify represents a significant step forward in providing property managers with the most effective tools to manage their operations. By partnering with Hostify, we are enhancing our platform's capabilities and offering our customers a more powerful and efficient solution.”Chavdar Marinov, Founder and CEO of Hostify, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Lake.com and bring our industry-leading property management solutions to their community. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to empowering property managers with the best tools and services to stay ahead of the competition. Together, we are transforming the vacation rental management landscape.”Hostify customers looking to get an edge on promoting their waterfront properties now have a niche platform to attract the kinds of guests who enjoy lake life and the varied health benefits that come with proximity to the water.To learn more, visit:About Lake.comLake.com specializes in lakehouses and vacation rentals within a 15-minute drive of lakes, bays, rivers, canals, and coasts. Focusing on family, friendship, and caring for the natural world, Lake.com blends tradition with technology, offering a return to the simple pleasures of life for families vacationing in the great outdoors. For more information, visit https://www.lake.com About HostifyHostify is a leading property management system that has been empowering vacation rental professionals since 2017. With a focus on creating the industry’s most advanced and easy-to-use platform, Hostify helps property managers handle every aspect of their day-to-day operations efficiently. From multi-calendar management to smart automations and advanced reporting, Hostify is dedicated to providing an all-in-one solution for the vacation rental industry. For more information, please visit https://www.hostify.com

