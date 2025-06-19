Orlando Tops List of Most Baby-Friendly Waterfront Cities in the U.S.

Lake.com logo, lakeside vacation rental platform Lake, the lakeside vacation rental platform banner

Lake.com’s New Study Reveals Top 10 Waterfront Destinations for Families Traveling with Infants and Toddlers

Families seeking waterfront destinations to visit with young children will love these vacation hubs. Whether staying at hotels or renting vacation homes, each city has something for the whole family.” — Stephanie Ciccarelli

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lake.com, a leading vacation rental platform, has released its latest study identifying the top 10 most baby-friendly waterfront cities in the United States. The comprehensive analysis evaluated 50 of the most populated U.S. waterfront cities, considering factors such as family-friendly accommodations, amenities, and attractions suitable for young children.Top 10 Most Baby-Friendly Waterfront Cities:1) Orlando , FloridaOrlando emerged as the top destination, offering 240 family-friendly hotels, 16 indoor play areas, 188 playgrounds, and 40 zoo attractions. Notably, 85% of these accommodations are rated four stars or higher, with 34 providing airport transfers and five offering babysitting services.2) Madison, WisconsinWith 36 family-friendly hotels, 92% of which are four-star rated, Madison boasts a compact layout ideal for stroller-friendly walks. The city also offers a high percentage of accommodations with airport transfer services.3) Fort Lauderdale , FloridaFort Lauderdale provides 75 family-friendly hotels, 44 of which are highly rated. The city features numerous attractions, including beaches and parks, making it a popular choice for families.4) San Francisco, CaliforniaSan Francisco offers 73 family-friendly hotels, 17 indoor play areas, and 286 playgrounds. The city is renowned for its diverse attractions suitable for young children.5) New Orleans, LouisianaNew Orleans provides 88 family-friendly hotels, 109 playgrounds, and 22 zoo attractions. The city's rich cultural heritage offers unique experiences for families.6) Boston , MassachusettsBoston offers 56 family-friendly hotels, 175 playgrounds, and 7 zoo attractions. The city's historical sites and parks are ideal for family visits.7) Providence, Rhode IslandProvidence features 8 family-friendly hotels, 36 playgrounds, and 5 zoo attractions. The city's compact size makes it convenient for families with young children.8) Miami, FloridaMiami provides 79 family-friendly hotels, 50 playgrounds, and 5 zoo attractions. The city's beaches and parks are popular among families.9) Honolulu, HawaiiHonolulu offers 59 family-friendly hotels, 65 zoo attractions, and numerous beaches suitable for families.10) Hollywood, FloridaHollywood features 26 family-friendly hotels, 35 playgrounds, and 1 zoo attraction. The city's beaches and parks are ideal for family outings.These destinations offer a range of amenities and services tailored to families traveling with infants and toddlers, including childcare options.“While many families prefer to bring a babysitter with them on holiday, there are hotels that offer babysitting services for parents wanting a quiet dinner out,” said Stephanie Ciccarelli, CMO of Lake.com. “San Francisco, Orlando, and Boston stand out for offering babysitting services, where we spotted at least five to seven highly rated family hotels in each.”“Parents with young children often come back from holidays more stressed than when they departed,” Ciccarelli adds. “Factors that complicate their stay include underestimating the time it takes to get to and from their accommodation, feeding the family three times a day, and overspending due to poor planning or unforeseen scenarios.“We focused on the biggest waterfront cities because those are likely to have regular, plentiful, and direct flights. It means families could avoid stressful connecting flights, leave early, or arrive later than planned if something unexpected comes up.“Ultimately, the best destination for each family will depend on where they are flying from and what their baby’s siblings enjoy doing. If they love animals, places like Milwaukee, San Diego, and Orlando are brilliant, with around 40 animal-related businesses each to explore. Except for Oceanside, California, all the cities in our top 20 have at least one zoo to keep your children entertained.”Methodology:The study analyzed 50 of the most populated U.S. waterfront cities, considering factors such as the number of family-friendly hotels, indoor play areas, playgrounds, zoo attractions, and amenities like babysitting services and airport transfers. Data was sourced from TripAdvisor and FourSquare to ensure a comprehensive evaluation of each city's suitability for families traveling with infants and toddlers.About Lake.com:Lake.com specializes in family-friendly lakehouses and vacation rentals within a 15-minute drive of lakes, bays, rivers, canals, and coasts. Focusing on family, friendship, and caring for the natural world, Lake.com blends tradition with technology, offering a return to the simple pleasures of life for families vacationing in the great outdoors. The platform provides detailed information on amenities, attractions, and local services to help families plan memorable vacations.For more information and to explore family-friendly accommodations, visit Lake.com:For tips for parents trying to decide between bringing a babysitter or hiring a service at the vacation destination, the following article featuring tips from real parents will be a great read:

