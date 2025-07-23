"Learing through understanding" Michael Petruccelli Coffee Break Mug Kazor recording a lecture

Insurance School of Tampa Bay Welcomes Michael A. “Mike” Petruccelli as New Faculty Member. Mike brings four decades of insurance experience to our school

We are honored to welcome Mike to the Insurance School of Tampa Bay.” — Christopher Kazor

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insurance School of Tampa Bay is excited to announce the addition of Michael A. "Mike" Petruccelli to our esteemed faculty. With an extensive background in insurance, risk management, and education, Mike brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will greatly benefit our students and the broader community.

Mike attended Western Kentucky University, coupled with advanced training from the Louisiana State University Graduate Institute of Insurance. His impressive credentials are further complemented by numerous licenses, including Florida 218 Life, Health, and Annuity, Florida 220 General Lines, Florida Broker-Real Estate, and Health Care Risk Manager licenses. Additionally, he has held a Florida 520 All-lines Adjuster.

As the founder of Petruccelli, Ltd., Mike has spent years providing insurance products and risk management consulting services in Florida. His expertise covers a broad range of sectors, including risk management in the healthcare industry and the public sector, where he has successfully guided organizations in navigating complex risk-related challenges.

In his role as an instructor, Mike has previously taught at the Florida Risk Management Institute, specializing in essential topics that prepare students for careers in insurance and risk management. His commitment to education and professional development is evident in his active participation in various professional associations, including the Risk and Insurance Management Society (RIMS), the Public Risk and Insurance Management Association (PRIMA), and the National Association of Life Underwriters (NALU).

"We are honored to welcome Mike to the Insurance School of Tampa Bay," said Christopher Kazor, CAO (Chief Academic Officer. "His impressive background in insurance and risk management, along with his strong dedication to mentoring the next generation of professionals, makes him a perfect fit for our team."

Mike’s areas of expertise include, but are not limited to:

- Americans with Disabilities Act Compliance

- Real Estate Syndication

- Sales Training and Development

- Human Resource Development

- Strategic Planning and Business Recovery

With this key addition to our faculty, the Insurance School of Tampa Bay reaffirms its commitment to providing high-quality education and preparing students for successful careers in the insurance and risk management industry.

For more information about our programs or about Michael Petruccelli’s courses, please visit https://insuranceschooloftampabay.com/

**About Insurance School of Tampa Bay**

The Insurance School of Tampa Bay is dedicated to educating and training professionals in the insurance industry. Our mission is to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their careers, fostering growth and innovation within the field.

**###

[End of Release]**

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact [Your Contact Information].

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.