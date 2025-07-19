Atomic Pom Labs Brings Tariff-Smart Strategy to U.S. Beauty Brand Partners

Atomic Pom Labs Cosmetic Headquarters in U.S.

Boutique Cosmetic Lab - Atomic Pom Labs expands U.S. offerings of Tariff-Smart Strategy, Formulation and Compliant Cosmetic Support.

Demand from U.S. brands has surged—Atomic Pom Labs now works exclusively with a select few visionary founders ready to create breakthrough products.” — Annie Graham

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atomic Pom Labs Expands U.S. Client Partnerships, Solidifying Its Role as a Leading Cosmetic Formulation StudioBoutique clean beauty lab and brand development studio Atomic Pom Labs has returned from Cosmoprof North America 2025 with renewed momentum and a clear directive: deepen strategic partnerships with U.S.-based beauty brands seeking next-generation product innovation and co-development.Founded by cosmetic chemist Annie Graham and creative director Dr. Diego Lapetina, Atomic Pom Labs specializes in custom skincare formulation, product innovation, and editorial brand identity for indie and emerging prestige beauty companies. The studio's appearance at Cosmoprof Las Vegas, North America's premier beauty industry trade show, further affirmed its relevance in a market actively searching for high-touch, lab-to-launch partners."We're not a private label house. We're a formulation-driven creative lab for serious founders building long-term brands," said Graham. "Cosmoprof confirmed what we've known: U.S. indie beauty brands are demanding partners who understand both cosmetic science and brand storytelling. That's our lane."With dual operations in Calgary and Sheridan, Atomic Pom Labs is uniquely positioned to serve the North American beauty industry-offering not only advanced formulation and manufacturing services but also U.S.-based regulatory compliance, tariff strategy , and supply chain optimization."Our Wyoming HQ allows us to serve American clients with faster timelines, lower import costs, and clear communication," said Lapetina. "More importantly, Cosmoprof showed us how hungry the U.S. market is for boutique labs that can create real IP-not just copies."Atomic Pom Labs is currently onboarding a limited number of U.S.-based beauty founders and product teams for Q4 2025 and Q1 2026. The lab's selective intake process ensures that each project receives dedicated R&D and creative development-combining clean, clinical, and cutting-edge formulation with powerful branding from concept to launch."We don't just deliver jars. We co-create breakout products-scientifically, creatively, and strategically," added Graham.About Atomic Pom LabsAtomic Pom Labs is a boutique cosmetic formulation and brand development studio co-founded by Annie Graham and Dr. Diego Lapetina. The lab partners with a select group of beauty visionaries to develop category-defining skincare, hero products, and brand ecosystems. With headquarters in Calgary, AB, and Sheridan, WY, the studio works across Canada and the U.S. to bring high-performance beauty innovations to life.Media & client inquiries: hello@atomicpomlabs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.