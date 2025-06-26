Alberta's Atomic Pom Labs Opens U.S. HQ to Assist Beauty Brands with Tariff Navigation and Cross-Boarder Logistics

Calgary Based Atomic Pom Labs

CUSMA Benefits Canadian Cosmetic Manufacture, Atomic Pom Labs for American Beauty Brands

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atomic Pom Labs Opens U.S. Headquarters in Wyoming to Empower American Beauty Brands with Formulation, Branding, and Cross-Border AdvantageAtomic Pom Labs, the Canadian cosmetic innovation studio known for fusing cutting-edge formulation with artful branding, has officially expanded into the United States with the opening of its new headquarters in Sheridan, Wyoming.Led by founding duo Annie Graham and Dr. Diego Lapetina, Atomic Pom Labs is now positioned on both sides of the border to offer U.S. beauty brands the full power of their signature brand/formula co-development model — with the added benefit of strategic tariff navigation, currency exchange savings, and cross-border logistics under the Canada–U.S.–Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).“Opening a U.S. base allows us to offer more than brilliant formulas — we now offer easier access, faster trade, and smarter solutions for scaling American brands,” says Graham. “Our clients want formulas that can knock out Sephora shelves and a brand that feels like art — and that’s exactly what we deliver.”Atomic Pom Labs brings together:• Bespoke skincare and personal care formulation, with high-performance actives and visionary textures• Creative brand development, from concept to copy to design• Regulatory guidance, including FDA, Health Canada, and EU compliance• Cross-border support, covering tariffs, currency, and freight — all designed to reduce costs and remove frictionFrom ideation to shelf, Atomic Pom Labs now provides end-to-end support for American beauty founders ready to launch or scale with globally compliant, editorial-level products.About Atomic Pom LabsFounded in 2012, Atomic Pom Labs is a boutique cosmetic formulation and branding studio that merges scientific expertise with artistic brand vision. Based in Calgary, Alberta and now Sheridan, Wyoming, the company is led by Annie Graham and Dr. Diego Lapetina — a founding duo of scientific creatives dedicated to building unforgettable, category-defining beauty products.Press Contact:Annie GrahamFounder & Head FormulatorEmail: hello@atomicpomlabs.comWebsite: www.atomicpomlabs.com Locations: Sheridan, WY & Calgary

