BMJ Physiotherapy Expands to One@Kentridge Medical Centre Adjacent to NUH

We built this branch to serve patients who need continuity in care—especially right after surgery or discharge from NUH.” — Bruno Chia, Principal Physiotherapist, BMJ@One@Kentridge

SINGAPORE, CENTRAL SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trusted by doctors and patients across the island, BMJ Physiotherapy has quietly opened a new clinic at One@Kentridge Medical Centre, located within the National University Hospital (NUH) compound. The West-side addition, which began operations in April 2025, offers a seamless transition for post-hospital recovery and is led by seasoned physiotherapist Bruno Chia—a name familiar to many in Singapore’s healthcare and sports community.“We built this branch to serve the needs of patients who are discharged from hospital but still need continuity in care,” says Bruno. “One@Kentridge offers a unique opportunity—we’re steps away from NUH wards, yet operate as a private practice. This gives our patients flexibility, comfort, and access to hands-on, specialist-led rehabilitation.”From NUH to Home: The Missing Link in Recovery While NUH houses its own physiotherapy department, demand for musculoskeletal and post-operative rehab often stretches beyond availability. BMJ Physiotherapy’s clinic at One@Kentridge fills this critical gap—providing direct access to physiotherapy within the same compound as the hospital.Whether it’s a senior recovering from joint replacement surgery or a young adult with a slipped disc, BMJ’s West Singapore branch is designed to support recovery with minimal downtime, allowing patients to transition from hospital to home without losing treatment momentum.Located right beside the NUH Main Building (Zone F) and accessible via Kent Ridge MRT, BMJ@One@Kentridge is also ideal for outpatient referrals from NUH doctors, private specialists, and walk-ins seeking expert care.Google Maps: https://g.co/kgs/1qd4oJH Leading the Team: Bruno Chia Bruno Chia, Principal Physiotherapist at BMJ@One@Kentridge, brings more than 12 years of experience treating both hospital and private sector patients. A graduate of Trinity College Dublin, he is known for his calm precision, patient-centred approach, and strong communication in English, Mandarin, and Hokkien.His hospital background at Changi General Hospital (CGH) and Changi Sports Medicine Centre (CSMC) includes accolades such as: - CGH Best Service Award - Eastern Health Alliance Caring AwardHe has served as the official physiotherapist at: - South East Asian Games 2015- World Rugby 7s (2014)- National Netball Super League- Singapore Inter-Varsity Taekwondo ChampionshipBruno is also a certified Exercise is Medicine Singapore practitioner, RockTape Instructor, and trained in vestibular physiotherapy, helping patients with dizziness, vertigo and balance disorders—an increasingly common condition among the elderly and post-concussive youth.“Whether it’s neck pain or post-op rehabilitation, my goal is to restore confidence in movement. Recovery isn’t just physical—it’s deeply emotional,” he adds.A Patient’s Words: “I’m Finally Pain-Free After Months” One of Bruno’s patients, Ms Chye Hoon Er, shared this review after being referred by her orthopaedic doctor for lower back issues:“I had a torn disc (L4 & L5) and was in pain for months. After just a few sessions with Bruno, I could feel the improvement. He took the time to understand my condition and tailor every session to my progress. No generic exercises—only what worked for me. I’m now feeling so much better.”This personalised care is what BMJ Physiotherapy is best known for. Each case is assessed in detail before any treatment plan is prescribed. Bruno’s techniques include Myofascial Release, Muscle Energy Techniques, Joint Mobilisation, and Cognitive Behavioural Approaches—all rooted in evidence-based physiotherapy.Services Available at BMJ@One@Kentridge - Post-Surgical Rehabilitation (Knee, Hip, Shoulder, Spine) - Vestibular & Balance Therapy (Vertigo, Dizziness) - Sports Injury Treatment & Performance Conditioning - Chronic Pain (Neck, Back, Shoulder) - Scoliosis Management (Children & Adults) - Muscle Weakness & Core Stability ProgrammesWith immediate appointment availability and no referral letters required, the NUH branch is ideal for patients seeking fast, reliable, and professional physiotherapy care near the hospital.Serving West Singapore and Beyond Patients from Clementi, Holland, Bukit Timah, Buona Vista and even Jurong East have found the new clinic a welcome alternative to central locations. Its proximity to Kent Ridge MRT and bus lines makes it convenient for both weekday sessions and post-work appointments.About BMJ Physiotherapy BMJ stands for Bones, Muscles, and Joints—and that’s exactly what the team specialises in. Founded by Darek Lam, former Head of Physiotherapy at Changi Hospital, BMJ Physiotherapy is a leading physiotherapy group in Singapore with a team of therapists who are mostly former athletes and experts in manual therapy, injury prevention, and long-term rehab strategies.BMJ currently operates six branches island wide:BMJ@ Marine Parade:1 Marine Parade Central, Parkway Centre, #06-03, Singapore 449408T: +65 6871 4352 | +65 8127 4395BMJ@Tampines:3 Tampines Central 1, Tampines Plaza 1, #06-05, Singapore 529540T: +65 6871 4350 | +65 9105 6648BMJ@Ang Mo Kio:Blk 727 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, #01-4254, Singapore 560727T: +65 6871 4355 | +65 9183 5339BMJ @Kovan/Hougang:Blk 204 Hougang St 21, Kovan City, #01-103, Singapore 530204T:+65 6909 5208 | +65 9181 7290BMJ @ Kallang Wave Mall1, Stadium Place, Kallang Wave Mall@Sports Hub. #01-79, Singapore 397628T: +65 6871 4363 | +65 9101 5338BMJ@One@Kentridge (NUH):1 Lower Kent Ridge Road, #04-03/04, One@Kentridge Medical Centre, Singapore 119082T: +65 6572 4106| +65 8690 3630

