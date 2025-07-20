BMJ Physiotherapy Expands to One@Kentridge Medical Centre Adjacent to NUH
BMJ Physiotherapy is a leading physiotherapy group in Singapore with seven branches islandwide, specialising in post-surgical recovery, sports injuries, and scoliosis care.
BMJ Physiotherapy logo in dark blue, representing a trusted physiotherapy clinic group in Singapore with multiple locations including NUH, Tampines, and Kallang.
Serving Kent Ridge, Clementi, Holland, and West Singapore with expert hands-on care
“We built this branch to serve the needs of patients who are discharged from hospital but still need continuity in care,” says Bruno. “One@Kentridge offers a unique opportunity—we’re steps away from NUH wards, yet operate as a private practice. This gives our patients flexibility, comfort, and access to hands-on, specialist-led rehabilitation.”
From NUH to Home: The Missing Link in Recovery While NUH houses its own physiotherapy department, demand for musculoskeletal and post-operative rehab often stretches beyond availability. BMJ Physiotherapy’s clinic at One@Kentridge fills this critical gap—providing direct access to physiotherapy within the same compound as the hospital.
Whether it’s a senior recovering from joint replacement surgery or a young adult with a slipped disc, BMJ’s West Singapore branch is designed to support recovery with minimal downtime, allowing patients to transition from hospital to home without losing treatment momentum.
Located right beside the NUH Main Building (Zone F) and accessible via Kent Ridge MRT, BMJ@One@Kentridge is also ideal for outpatient referrals from NUH doctors, private specialists, and walk-ins seeking expert care.
Google Maps: https://g.co/kgs/1qd4oJH
Leading the Team: Bruno Chia Bruno Chia, Principal Physiotherapist at BMJ@One@Kentridge, brings more than 12 years of experience treating both hospital and private sector patients. A graduate of Trinity College Dublin, he is known for his calm precision, patient-centred approach, and strong communication in English, Mandarin, and Hokkien.
His hospital background at Changi General Hospital (CGH) and Changi Sports Medicine Centre (CSMC) includes accolades such as: - CGH Best Service Award - Eastern Health Alliance Caring Award
He has served as the official physiotherapist at: - South East Asian Games 2015
- World Rugby 7s (2014)
- National Netball Super League
- Singapore Inter-Varsity Taekwondo Championship
Bruno is also a certified Exercise is Medicine Singapore practitioner, RockTape Instructor, and trained in vestibular physiotherapy, helping patients with dizziness, vertigo and balance disorders—an increasingly common condition among the elderly and post-concussive youth.
“Whether it’s neck pain or post-op rehabilitation, my goal is to restore confidence in movement. Recovery isn’t just physical—it’s deeply emotional,” he adds.
A Patient’s Words: “I’m Finally Pain-Free After Months” One of Bruno’s patients, Ms Chye Hoon Er, shared this review after being referred by her orthopaedic doctor for lower back issues:
“I had a torn disc (L4 & L5) and was in pain for months. After just a few sessions with Bruno, I could feel the improvement. He took the time to understand my condition and tailor every session to my progress. No generic exercises—only what worked for me. I’m now feeling so much better.”
This personalised care is what BMJ Physiotherapy is best known for. Each case is assessed in detail before any treatment plan is prescribed. Bruno’s techniques include Myofascial Release, Muscle Energy Techniques, Joint Mobilisation, and Cognitive Behavioural Approaches—all rooted in evidence-based physiotherapy.
Services Available at BMJ@One@Kentridge - Post-Surgical Rehabilitation (Knee, Hip, Shoulder, Spine) - Vestibular & Balance Therapy (Vertigo, Dizziness) - Sports Injury Treatment & Performance Conditioning - Chronic Pain (Neck, Back, Shoulder) - Scoliosis Management (Children & Adults) - Muscle Weakness & Core Stability Programmes
With immediate appointment availability and no referral letters required, the NUH branch is ideal for patients seeking fast, reliable, and professional physiotherapy care near the hospital.
Serving West Singapore and Beyond Patients from Clementi, Holland, Bukit Timah, Buona Vista and even Jurong East have found the new clinic a welcome alternative to central locations. Its proximity to Kent Ridge MRT and bus lines makes it convenient for both weekday sessions and post-work appointments.
About BMJ Physiotherapy BMJ stands for Bones, Muscles, and Joints—and that’s exactly what the team specialises in. Founded by Darek Lam, former Head of Physiotherapy at Changi Hospital, BMJ Physiotherapy is a leading physiotherapy group in Singapore with a team of therapists who are mostly former athletes and experts in manual therapy, injury prevention, and long-term rehab strategies.
BMJ currently operates six branches island wide:
BMJ@ Marine Parade:
1 Marine Parade Central, Parkway Centre, #06-03, Singapore 449408
T: +65 6871 4352 | +65 8127 4395
BMJ@Tampines:
3 Tampines Central 1, Tampines Plaza 1, #06-05, Singapore 529540
T: +65 6871 4350 | +65 9105 6648
BMJ@Ang Mo Kio:
Blk 727 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, #01-4254, Singapore 560727
T: +65 6871 4355 | +65 9183 5339
BMJ @Kovan/Hougang:
Blk 204 Hougang St 21, Kovan City, #01-103, Singapore 530204
T:+65 6909 5208 | +65 9181 7290
BMJ @ Kallang Wave Mall
1, Stadium Place, Kallang Wave Mall@Sports Hub. #01-79, Singapore 397628
T: +65 6871 4363 | +65 9101 5338
BMJ@One@Kentridge (NUH):
1 Lower Kent Ridge Road, #04-03/04, One@Kentridge Medical Centre, Singapore 119082
T: +65 6572 4106| +65 8690 3630
Richard Branson
Physio Asia Association
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
“Inside BMJ@One@Kentridge: A Look at Singapore’s Newest Physiotherapy Clinic Beside NUH”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.