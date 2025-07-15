Fusion Meso Expands Presence in Singapore with New Professional-Grade Skin Vials
Fusion Meso CEO Raphael Duerinck to present Exosome 2.0 at a professional skincare event in Singapore on 8 November 2025.
A Fusion Meso eye treatment session featuring sterile vials and precision tools—part of the new wave of professional skin booster Singapore solutions now available in top salons.
Now Available in Singapore at Casa Beauty Tampines/ Toa Payoh and Perfect Beauty Bedok
The official launch will take place on Saturday, 8 November 2025, at Grand Hyatt Singapore, hosted by Fusion Meso founder and CEO Raphaël Duerinck. A chemist and biomedical engineer by training, Duerinck has over 20 years of experience in aesthetic product development, with a background in dermatology and biochemistry.
“Our mission with Fusion Meso has always been to merge science and aesthetics—to provide results that go beyond the surface,” says Raphaël Duerinck. “With Exosome 2.0, we are challenging outdated skincare norms and raising the bar for clinical-grade results in non-invasive protocols.”
Scientific Innovation: What Sets Exosome 2.0 Apart
Exosome 2.0 builds upon Fusion Meso’s existing exosome technology and introduces a proprietary method of encapsulation and preservation, improving molecular stability and delivery. Suitable for both needle-free and microneedling applications, this formula targets complex ageing signs by accelerating cellular renewal and improving skin resilience.
Exosomes—tiny extracellular vesicles naturally secreted by cells—have gained attention in recent years for their regenerative effects. Fusion Meso’s laboratory-processed exosomes are derived from plant stem cells and combined with peptides, hyaluronic acid, and bioengineered actives to maximise clinical efficacy.
Expanding the Professional Range: From Skin to Hair and Body
Alongside Exosome 2.0, Fusion Meso will also showcase its expanded family of skin vials tailored for different conditions, including: - F-XFC+: for skin rejuvenation and elasticity - F-Hair & F-Hair Men: for hair loss treatment and scalp repair - F-Lift+ Face: for firming and contouring - F-Glow Ultra: for dull, fatigued skin - F-Mesomatrix: for skin barrier recovery and sensitive skin
These sterile, preservative-free vials are used in professional settings via microneedling, electroporation, or ultrasound infusion—offering an effective alternative to injectables.
Available at Leading Skin Clinics in Singapore
Fusion Meso products are currently available through authorised aesthetic and facial clinics in Singapore. Select salons providing Fusion Meso services include:
• Casa Beauty Tampines, a trusted name in facial Singapore services with over 20 years of heritage.
• Casa Beauty Toa Payoh, the brand’s newly launched outlet near Braddell MRT, offering personalised facials and Fusion Meso treatments.
• Perfect Beauty Bedok, known for high-performance facials and aesthetic-grade skin boosters.
These salons represent Fusion Meso’s vision of making medical-grade aesthetic skincare more accessible within a non-clinical, spa-like setting.
“Our collaboration with experienced beauty salons ensures the correct technique and protocols are followed, while maintaining a warm, intimate client experience,” said a spokesperson from Fusion Meso Singapore.
Exosome 2.0 Launch Event Details
• 📍 Venue: Grand Hyatt Singapore, Gallery@Level 2, 10 Scotts Road, Singapore 228211
• 📅 Date: Saturday, 8 November 2025
• 🕛 Time: 12pm – 3pm
• 🧪 Featuring scientific presentations, clinical insights, and a demonstration of Exosome 2.0 protocols.
About Fusion Meso
Fusion Meso is a European company specialising in aesthetic medicine formulations and sterile cosmetic solutions. With a presence in over 45 countries, the brand partners with dermatologists, aesthetic physicians, and beauty professionals to deliver result-driven treatments backed by biochemistry and proven science.
More Than a Skinbooster – It’s Personalised Skin Science
