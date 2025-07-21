PIRCHE AG Announces Strategic Commercial Expansion in North America

New team members bring deep clinical experience to accelerate PIRCHE adoption and empower transplant programs.

GRUENWALD, GERMANY, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, PIRCHE AG today announced the expansion of its North American commercial team with the addition of two Regional Transplant Account Managers covering the U.S. and Canada. This strategic investment aims to strengthen PIRCHE’s partnerships with transplant programs and accelerate clinical adoption of its innovative digital diagnostics.“We are thrilled to welcome professionals of Cristina and Jen’s caliber to the PIRCHE team,” said Chris McCloskey, Executive Vice President of Transplant Services & Business Development. “Their clinical expertise and trusted relationships among transplant teams will help reinforce the clinical utility of PIRCHE throughout the transplant journey.”Cristina Hutter, BSN, RN joins PIRCHE with over 18 years of combined clinical and industry experience across pediatric oncology, bone marrow transplantation, solid organ transplantation, and gene therapy. As a former President’s Club awardee at Eurofins Transplant Genomics, she successfully partnered with top transplant centers to drive adoption, retention, and integration of advanced diagnostic tools. She is passionate about bridging compatibility with predictability—empowering transplant teams to make informed decisions that honor both recipients and donors.Jennifer Coccodrilli brings more than 15 years of experience in genetics and transplant account management, with a focus spanning cardiology, neurology, nephrology, and rare pediatric diseases. Throughout her career, she has launched multiple products, led national accounts for an RNA-seq diagnostics company, and executed strategic biopharma partnerships. Her seasoned perspective and commitment to clinical collaboration make her a valuable asset to the growing PIRCHE team.Their appointments coincide with the launch of PIRCHE’s latest innovation—the Outcomes Prediction Module (OPM), part of the TxPredictor™ platform. As more transplant centers participate in the CMS Increasing Organ Transplant Access (IOTA) Model, Cristina and Jennifer will play key roles in supporting the clinical implementation of personalized risk assessment tools that help programs meet evolving performance metrics. To learn more about PIRCHE's Outcomes Prediction Module early access program, visit https://mailchi.mp/pirche/iota-campaign About PIRCHE AG‍PIRCHE AG is a leading provider of digital molecular diagnostic solutions for transplant medicine. The company's mission is to improve the lives of transplant patients by providing innovative and accurate diagnostic tools. PIRCHE is headquartered in Gruenwald, near Munich, and has offices in Boston, Berlin, and Utrecht. To learn more about PIRCHE, visit www.pirche.com

