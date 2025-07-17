PIRCHE AG Announces Collaboration to Develop Comprehensive Risk Assessment Software for U.S. Transplant Centers

Joint effort with global transplant leader aims to personalize immunosuppression and improve transplant outcomes amid new CMS IOTA policy.

GRUENWALD, GERMANY, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, PIRCHE AG announced its collaboration with Mayo Clinic to develop new digital risk prediction software designed to inform transplant immunosuppression and biomarker monitoring strategies. Under the agreement, Mayo Clinic will provide clinical expertise and research insights to support product development, while PIRCHE, a global leader in transplant bioinformatics solutions, will leverage these assets to build and commercialize the new Outcomes Prediction Module as part of its TxPredictor platform.Over-immunosuppression in transplant patients increases the risk of severe infections, malignancy, and long-term organ damage, yet clinicians lack the tools to personalize therapy. This challenge is amplified by inherent variability in patient immune responses and drug metabolism. With the implementation of the Increasing Organ Transplant Access (IOTA) policy in July 2025, which aims to incentivize increased transplant volumes while maintaining quality outcomes, the demand for better decision-making support will intensify. The collaboration between Mayo Clinic and PIRCHE offers a potential solution to this challenge, as comprehensive immune profiling to predict post-transplant events may support more personalized patient management, thereby reducing complications and positioning centers for the successful achievement of the IOTA policy objectives.Commenting on the collaboration, PIRCHE Founder and CEO Thomas Klein remarked, "We are honored to work together on a potential solution for more personalized immunosuppression management. At PIRCHE, we’re focused on bringing innovative tools to market quickly for the benefit of clinics across the U.S., seeking to help expand transplant access and support better patient outcomes. Our commitment to making the aspiration of ‘one graft for life’ a reality remains steadfast."The addition of the new Outcomes Prediction Module would expand the TxPredictor platform to include five digital diagnostic tools for transplant medicine based on its PIRCHE-T2 scores (T-cell) and PIRCHE-B (B-cell) scores:- Risk and Acceptable Mismatch Profile (RAMP): In-depth, loci-level epitope mismatch prediction to inform decisions related to donor selection, immunosuppression management, and post-transplant biomarker monitoring.- T Memory: Predicts T-cell memory responses based on "previous immunizer" data, providing additional insight related to post-transplant antibody risk not currently available via standard of care testing.- Outcomes Prediction Module (OPM): Novel clinical risk assessment tool to aid immunosuppression decision-making and biomarker monitoring strategies.- Donor Matching: Multiple donor comparisons based on comprehensive immune profiling to support more robust decision-making related to organ selection.- HSCT Search Profile: Identifies low-epitope-mismatched HLA combinations and estimates the likelihood of finding a donor with a low PIRCHE score, even without direct access to a stem cell donor registry.The company’s next step will be to begin beta testing of the Outcomes Prediction Module.Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.About PIRCHE AGPIRCHE AG is a leading provider of digital molecular diagnostic solutions for transplant medicine. The company's mission is to improve the lives of transplant patients by providing innovative and accurate diagnostic tools. PIRCHE is headquartered in Gruenwald, near Munich, and has offices in Boston, Berlin, and Utrecht. To learn more about PIRCHE's Outcomes Prediction Module early access program, visit https://mailchi.mp/pirche/iota-campaign

