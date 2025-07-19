Submit Release
Postponement of Medical Examination (Part 2) for the 34 th Police & Firefighter Training Program of the Public Security Forces of Macao

MACAU, July 19 - Due to the typhoon, the Medical Examination (Part 2) originally scheduled to be held on 20th July,2025 at 8:45a.m by the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau of Macao for the 34 th Police & Firefighter Training Program of the Public Security Forces of Macao shall be postponed until further notice.

