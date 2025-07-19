Incarcerated Person Apprehended Hours after Walking Away from Pelican Bay State Prison Minimum‑Support Facility

CRESCENT CITY – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials announced that an incarcerated person who walked away from the minimum-support facility at Pelican Bay State Prison (PBSP) in Del Norte County on Friday, July 18, 2025, was apprehended a few hours later.

At approximately 7:15 a.m., a CDCR officer took Jamie R. Watson, 40, near the prison grounds without any complications.

On July 18, at approximately 11:50 p.m. officials were alerted that incarcerated personJamie R. Watson, was reported missing from PBSB. The emergency count conducted confirmed that Watson was missing. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement were notified and assisted in the search.

Watson has been placed in restricted housing at PBSB pending an investigation into this case, and his case will be referred to the Del Norte County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges.

Watson was most recently received from Siskiyou County on Feb. 5, 2024, for a parole violation for possession of controlled substance.

A minimum-support facility houses non-violent offenders outside of the secure perimeter of the main institution in a dorm environment, and a Firehouse with eight full time incarcerated firefighters.

Activated in 1989, PBSP houses approximately 2045, minimum-, medium-, high- and maximum-security custody incarcerated people. Located 13 miles from the Oregon-California border, PBSP offers academic classes, vocational programs, rehabilitative programs, medical services, mental health services, religious services, work assignments and self-help groups, and employs approximately 1,400 people.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

