Tom’s Pest Control Brisbane Safely Removes Possum from Warehouse Ceiling Without Disrupting Operations
Tom’s Pest Control Brisbane removes possum from warehouse roof, avoiding damage and disruption. Legal, humane solution with ongoing inspections in place.
Unusual Noises Lead to Discovery of Possum Nesting in Roof
The warehouse team contacted Tom’s Pest Control after staff began hearing thumping and scratching sounds from the ceiling during early morning shifts. Droppings and urine staining near ceiling panels raised red flags, and there were growing concerns about electrical damage, odour, and operational disruption.
“When possums enter commercial buildings, it can pose serious risks—not just to hygiene but to infrastructure, especially wiring and insulation,” said Stefan Barker, spokesperson for Tom’s Pest Control. “We needed a solution that was humane, legal, and wouldn’t affect the daily operations of the facility.”
The case underscores the importance of responsive and ethical wildlife removal Brisbane services, particularly in industrial and warehousing environments.
A Three-Step Plan for Safe Wildlife Management
Following a detailed inspection of the roof space and building perimeter, Tom’s Pest Control identified the culprit: a common brushtail possum had entered through a damaged ventilation louvre and built a nest in the insulation.
The team executed a three-phase action plan:
1. Humane Possum Removal
Our licensed and insured technician installed a one-way exit door, allowing the possum to safely leave while preventing it from re-entering. Once we confirmed the area was clear, we moved on to the next steps.
2. Entry Point Repairs
The damaged louvre was repaired and reinforced, and minor roofline sealing was completed to block any secondary access points.
3. Environmental Deterrents
Management was advised to trim back overhanging branches and install motion-activated lighting, both effective deterrents for nocturnal wildlife.
Outcome: Safe Removal and Long-Term Prevention
The possum was removed without harm, and no further activity has been reported since. The facility avoided potential fire hazards from chewed wires and contamination in the workspace. Most importantly, operations continued smoothly with zero downtime.
“Our team ensured the solution was not only compliant with wildlife regulations but also practical for a busy warehouse setting,” Stefan Barker added.
Ongoing Support for a Pest-Free Warehouse
Tom’s Pest Control Brisbane now conducts biannual roof and perimeter inspections as part of a broader warehouse pest management plan. The goal is to prevent re-entry by possums or other wildlife, reduce long-term maintenance costs, and ensure health and safety compliance.
Tom’s Pest Control: Brisbane’s Specialists in Warehouse and Wildlife Pest Solutions
Tom’s Pest Control Brisbane delivers expert pest and wildlife management services tailored to industrial and commercial properties. Their solutions combine humane handling practices with proven preventative strategies, ensuring compliance and operational continuity.
Whether it’s warehouse pest management, wildlife removal Brisbane, or general pest control Brisbane, the team provides trusted solutions backed by experience, safety standards, and long-term results.
For expert assistance in keeping your warehouse secure and pest-free, contact Tom’s Pest Control Brisbane today.
