Tom’s Pest Control Perth Delivers Chain-Wide Pest Program for Café Group

PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, July 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom’s Pest Control Perth has successfully implemented a comprehensive pest prevention program across 12 café locations, supporting a growing regional chain with proactive risk management, compliance, and brand protection. The program is tailored to suit diverse hospitality environments, from city strips to suburban malls.Preventative Action Taken Before Infestations Could OccurWhile no active pest issues had been reported, the café group recognised the importance of staying ahead of pest risks, especially in the hospitality sector, where customer-facing service and food handling are high stakes.“Food businesses can’t afford to be reactive with pests. Prevention is key,” said Stefan Barker, spokesperson for Tom’s Pest Control. “Our goal was to create a consistent, brand-wide strategy that gave every location the same high standard of protection.”This case highlights the growing demand for proactive, multi-site commercial pest management Perth programs in food service operations.A Tailored, Three-Phase Pest Prevention PlanTom’s Pest Control Perth began with individual inspections of each café, focusing on access points, waste practices, shared service areas, and structural vulnerabilities.The program rollout included:1. Integrated Monitoring SystemDiscreet pest monitoring stations were installed in kitchens, bin zones, staff areas, and dry storage to detect early signs of cockroaches, rodents, and stored product pests.2. Sanitation & Structural AdvisoryEach store received site-specific guidance on bin hygiene, grease trap care, and sealing structural gaps (e.g., brush seals on doors and wall-floor junctions). Our team coordinated with managers to implement improvements efficiently.3. Scheduled Preventative TreatmentsQuarterly treatments were scheduled during off-hours using low-toxicity, food-safe products. These focused on seasonal pests like flies and ants without disrupting store operations.Outcome: Zero Pest Incidents and Improved Health ScoresSix months into the program, all café locations remained pest-free, with no reports of sightings or food safety issues. Regular inspections confirmed improved sanitation and fewer structural vulnerabilities across all sites.Health inspectors even commended several locations on their visible pest management efforts, and store managers reported greater confidence in maintaining pest-free environments.“The head office loved that they could track service reports across all venues,” Stefan Barker added. “It’s given them peace of mind and greater brand control.”Ongoing Partnership for a Pest-Free Café NetworkTom’s Pest Control Perth continues to provide:• Monthly monitoring visits• Quarterly preventative treatments• Annual site reviews• Real-time digital reporting for head office visibilityThis ongoing support helps ensure that every store maintains a safe, compliant, and pest-free space — reinforcing the café chain’s reputation for quality, hygiene, and care.Tom’s Pest Control: Perth’s Specialists in Hospitality Pest Control Tom’s Pest Control Perth delivers expert, proactive solutions for food and beverage venues, hotels, and multi-site operators. Their tailored programs for hospitality pest control combine discreet service, food-safe treatments, and full transparency through digital reporting.If your café, restaurant, or franchise network needs a reliable partner for pest control Perth, contact Tom’s Pest Control today for a customised prevention plan.

