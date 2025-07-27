Tom’s Pest Control Adelaide Cuts Mosquito Activity at Outdoor Industrial Site

Tom's Pest Control Adelaide Pest Control Experts in Adelaide

Tom’s Pest Control Adelaide stops mosquito outbreaks at industrial site, improving staff comfort and safety with targeted pest control and seasonal planning.

Mosquito infestations on industrial sites are often underestimated until they start affecting operations and worker morale” — Stefan Barker

ADELAIDE, SA, AUSTRALIA, July 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom’s Pest Control Adelaide has delivered an effective mosquito management solution for a large outdoor manufacturing site in Adelaide, significantly reducing mosquito activity and improving employee safety and comfort during early morning and night shifts.Mosquito Bites Create Health and Productivity ConcernsThe company, which operates across a spacious outdoor facility, contacted Tom’s Pest Control after staff began reporting frequent mosquito bites, particularly around water runoff zones and equipment storage areas. With activity peaking in warmer months, concerns about staff wellbeing, absences, and mosquito-borne diseases were growing.“Mosquito infestations on industrial sites are often underestimated until they start affecting operations and worker morale,” said Stefan Barker, spokesperson for Tom’s Pest Control. “We took a strategic, site-wide approach to eliminate breeding grounds while safeguarding staff.”This case reflects the increasing demand for industrial pest management strategies that go beyond the basics and address health, safety, and productivity at scale.A Three-Step Mosquito Control Strategy for Outdoor Work EnvironmentsTom’s Pest Control Adelaide began with a full assessment of the property, identifying mosquito breeding zones, blocked drainage, and water retention points that were contributing to the issue.The tailored strategy included:1. Breeding Site EliminationStanding water sources were treated with larvicides, unsealed containers removed, and blocked drains cleared. Drainage around storage zones was improved to prevent further water accumulation.2. Targeted Mosquito Control TreatmentsThe team conducted fogging sessions during off-peak hours, reducing adult mosquito populations. Where water could not be removed, environmentally safe larvicides were used in compliance with all regulatory standards.3. Staff Protection InitiativesRepellent stations were installed in outdoor rest areas, insect repellents were distributed to employees, and shift times were adjusted to minimise exposure during peak mosquito hours.Outcome: Safer, Healthier, More Productive SiteWithin one month, mosquito activity decreased significantly. Staff reported fewer bites and improved comfort, and absenteeism linked to discomfort or illness dropped. The site avoided any workplace health incidents related to mosquito-borne viruses.“We were able to act quickly without disrupting operations, while also helping the client meet workplace health and safety obligations,” Stefan Barker added.Ongoing Support for Seasonal Pest ControlTom’s Pest Control Adelaide now performs quarterly inspections and seasonal plan adjustments to ensure ongoing control of mosquito activity across the property. This proactive approach forms part of a comprehensive pest control Adelaide strategy for industrial sites dealing with high-risk pest environments.Tom’s Pest Control: Adelaide’s Experts in Industrial Pest ManagementTom’s Pest Control Adelaide provides targeted pest management for industrial, commercial, and high-traffic environments. From mosquito control Adelaide to rodent prevention and seasonal pest planning, the team delivers effective, compliant, and environmentally responsible solutions.Their experience in industrial pest management helps businesses like manufacturers, warehouses, and logistics sites maintain safety, staff wellbeing, and uninterrupted operations.To find out how Tom’s Pest Control can support your industrial site with strategic pest control, contact their Adelaide team today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.