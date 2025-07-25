Tom’s Pest Control Canberra Prevents Termite Damage at Local Primary School with Early Intervention and Monitoring

Tom's Pest Control Canberra Pest Control Experts in Canberra

CANBERRA, ACT, AUSTRALIA, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom’s Pest Control Canberra has helped a local primary school avoid costly termite-related damage after signs of early infestation were discovered near classrooms and outbuildings. The proactive response resulted in targeted treatment and a long-term monitoring plan to ensure student safety and structural protection.Spotting Termites Early to Protect School InfrastructureThe school contacted Tom’s Pest Control after a staff member noticed soft skirting boards and mud leads around an older classroom building. Given the school’s multiple timber-framed structures and the known risk of termite activity in Canberra’s outer suburbs, swift action was essential.“Termites can cause serious structural issues, especially in educational environments where timber is commonly used,” said Stefan Barker, spokesperson for Tom’s Pest Control. “In this case, early detection made all the difference in preventing a much bigger problem.”This case highlights the need for specialised education facility pest control , where prompt and discreet intervention is essential for protecting both people and property.Non-Invasive Termite Control and MonitoringTom’s Pest Control conducted a full termite inspection of the school grounds, covering:• Classrooms• Administration blocks• Storage areas• Outdoor garden zonesUsing a combination of moisture meters, thermal imaging, and tapping tools, termite activity was confirmed in an exterior wall and in a garden shed used for sporting equipment. Fortunately, damage was still at an early stage.A comprehensive plan was immediately put into action:• Targeted Chemical Treatment: Applied in affected areas without disruption to school routines• Baiting & Monitoring Stations: Installed across key risk zones to detect future activity• Preventative Guidance: Provided to school staff on moisture control and removing timber debrisAll work was completed in accordance with school safety policies and outside of student-use hours.Long-Term Safety and Peace of MindThanks to the fast response and early-stage discovery, the school avoided significant structural damage. With termite monitoring stations now in place, staff are confident that any future activity will be detected early.“The team now has clear visibility of termite risks and a trusted partner for ongoing support,” Stefan Barker added. “Our job is to protect both the buildings and the people who use them every day.”Continuing Support for a Pest-Free School EnvironmentTom’s Pest Control continues to support the school with routine check-ups and ongoing monitoring, ensuring the environment remains pest-free and compliant with educational safety standards. Their experience in education facility pest control makes them a trusted provider for school communities throughout Canberra.Tom’s Pest Control: Canberra’s Trusted Partner in School Pest ManagementTom’s Pest Control Canberra specialises in delivering professional, non-disruptive pest solutions across schools, government sites, and sensitive commercial environments. From termite treatment Canberra to integrated pest control Canberra services, their team uses advanced tools and prevention strategies to ensure long-term protection.With deep expertise in education facility pest control, Tom’s Pest Control helps Canberra schools and childcare centres maintain safe, hygienic environments while staying ahead of pest threats.To learn how Tom’s Pest Control can safeguard your school or educational facility, contact their Canberra team today for expert support and reliable service.

