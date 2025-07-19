Funs.AI: Pioneers in the Era of U.S. Crypto Legislation, Anticipating a New Regulatory Era with Compliance Proposals

Funs.AI / Knowpia: Pioneers in the Era of U.S. Crypto Legislation

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed three landmark pieces of cryptocurrency-related legislation: The CLARITY Act (Clarifying the Regulatory Structure for Digital Assets), The GENIUS Act (Establishing a Federal Framework for Stablecoin Regulation), andThe Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.Among them, the GENIUS Act is expected to be officially signed into law by former President Trump this Friday, becoming the first major piece of crypto legislation in 2025.As this new era of regulation is about to begin, Knowpia Inc., a leading advocate for Blockchain compliance architecture, had already submitted eight forward-looking compliance proposals to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Crypto Asset Task Force in the first half of 2025. These proposals—known as the "STO+ Framework"—outline a complete mechanism from issuance to trading, and from compliance to transparency, aiming to address the current regulatory dilemmas faced by Blockchain projects in areas such as securities law, token distribution, and circulation.Highlights of Knowpia’s Eight Compliance Proposals:1) EUD Model Support (End User Distribution)Proposes a safe harbor mechanism for non-fundraising community distribution tokens (e.g., social mining), aligning perfectly with the “End User Distribution” clause in the CLARITY Act.2) Dual-Status Token Conversion MechanismAdvocates for a smooth transition of tokens from “securities” to “digital commodities,” mirroring the CLARITY Act’s definition of “restricted assets” and “digital commodities.”3) In-Platform Payment ComplianceClarifies legal use of tokens for in-platform activities like content rewards, tipping, and service redemption, supporting a compliant token circulation system within Blockchain platforms.4) Dual-Layer Platform and Broker ArchitectureInnovatively separates platform operations from custodial trading, combining SEC-compliant custody with platform-level incentive mechanisms.5) On-Chain Compliance and AuditabilityLeverages smart contracts to enable KYC, AML, and transparent audit trails—building a regulator-friendly, fully traceable on-chain token economy.6) Voluntary Compliance Path (Flexible Application of Rule 144/701):Argues that rewards distributed to users participating in social mining or content contribution should not be subject to secondary market lock-up periods. Funs.AI : The Rise of the World’s First Compliant SocialFi PlatformFuns.AI, the flagship platform launched by Knowpia Inc., is the world’s first compliance-driven SocialFi platform designed within the SEC regulatory framework. It allows users to earn token rewards through posts, likes, comments, and invitations. All interactions are governed by smart contracts and access controls aligned with current and upcoming U.S. regulations.With the GENIUS Act establishing federal standards for stablecoins and the CLARITY Act defining pathways for “non-security tokens,” Funs.AI, powered by its STO+ compliance infrastructure, is positioned to become one of the first Blockchain application tokens legally tradable on compliant U.S. exchanges.Knowpia’s Strategic Foresight Aligned with Legislative TrendsEven six months before the legislation passed, the Knowpia team engaged in two rounds of phone conferences with the SEC Crypto Task Force and submitted complete proposal documents and system architecture plans. This proactive approach earned them industry-wide respect for their “compliance-first” strategy and laid a solid foundation for future regulatory engagement.We believe: When compliance becomes the norm, Knowpia will already be standing at the forefront of countless followers.

