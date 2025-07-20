Made In The USA Announces Top ARTIST Awards, and an Evening TAG Art Auction next weekend

Made in the USA 2025 logo designed by Joey Feldman An Evening TAG Art Auction 7/26

Over 100 Artworks on display, over 50 Artists showing.

It is a profound privilege to handle a collection assembled with from such talent and passion. Each piece tells a story not only of the artist, but of the collective’s focus on freedom of expression.” — Bob Chew, Co-President

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAG and the Joey Feldman Gallery in Los Angeles are proud to announce the 2025 Made In The USA Award Winners. This year's theme is "Comics to Counterculture," inspired by artist, juror and curator Joey Feldman.The top award, an exhibition at the Joey Feldman Gallery, goes to Inna Voronova, for her highly detailed, imaginative and colorful painted illustrations. Two second place winners share a co-exhibition at the Joey Feldman Gallery, they are illustrator Jonathan Marks Barravecchia, and painter Elizabeth Gorcey.One Award of Excellence is awarded to each Category - Comics & Manga, Illustration, Book Art, Concept Art, and 3D Creatures & Characters.In the thematic category Comics & Manga, Karl Huber's pen and ink drawing is recognized for "Deep One." The largest number of artworks are in the category Illustration, with Barry Jackson winning the award the excellence award for "Whiskey Bar." Excellence in Book Art is awarded to Marina Claire, pg. 11 "The Gargoyle and The Mason," recognized in part for her hand drawn calligraphy. Excellence in Concept Art is awarded to Anthony Leonardi's Dark series oil painting "Dark (1)." Leah Knecht is awarded the Excellence in 3D Characters & Creatures award for "Captain Amerika" a striking multi-media piece with a hand sculpted comic figure, dollars covering a rifle, and bullets supporting a film canisters base.Joey Feldman is an artist, collector, and first-time curator whose passion for illustration and storytelling invigorates his work. Feldman has curated “Comics to Counterculture” to highlight works that often live outside of conventional gallery spaces. Feldman and TAG Gallery have partnered to amplify artists working in these visual narratives – bringing counterculture art into gallery forum.Exhibition Dates are Wednesday, July 16 – Friday, August 1, 2025An Evening TAG Art Auction : Saturday, July 26, from 5 – 8 pmTAG Artists working in painting, sculpture, photography, drawing and illustration, present “Vacation Time” exhibiting visual stories that capture escape, get-away places, destinations, time in nature or reprieve from technology.This summer, TAG Artists will have the distinct honor of presenting The Evening TAG Art Auction in an in-person art auction on Saturday, July 26. This remarkable collection represents the thirty-three-year art collective, showcasing a diverse number of styles and techniques. Highlights include masterworks by Shelley Lazarus and Bob Chew, and a few pieces which have not been seen by the public in decades. The sale provides an unparalleled opportunity for collectors to acquire pieces with impeccable provenance and a deeply personal history."It is a profound privilege to handle a collection assembled with from such talent and passion. Each piece tells a story not only of the artist, but of the collective’s focus on freedom of expression. We anticipate strong interest from both institutional and private buyers who recognize this once-in-a-generation opportunity." Bob Chew, TAG Co-PresidentThe full collection of artworks for this auction are on view in the TAG Lazarus Gallery for in-person pre-bidding from July 18 through July 26.The live auction will commence at 6:30 pm on July 26 in the North Gallery. For more information, and the growing online catalog: https://www.taggallery.net/tag-events/2025/7/26/2025tagartauction

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.