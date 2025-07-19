Submit Release
St. Louis County Disaster Recovery Centers to Close July 24

ST. LOUIS – The two Disaster Recovery Centers in St. Louis County are scheduled to close permanently on Thursday, July 24 at 7 p.m.

The three Disaster Recovery Centers in the City of St. Louis are staying open.

At all locations, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are helping impacted residents with their disaster assistance applications, answering questions, and uploading required documents.

St. Louis County Locations – Closing July 24

LOCATIONS HOURS OF OPERATION
St. Louis County Library                  
Mid-County Branch
7821 Maryland Ave.
Clayton, MO 63105		 Monday--Thursday: 8 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
Closing Permanently: Thursday, July 24   
St. Louis County Library
Prairie Commons Branch                        
915 Utz Ln.
Hazelwood, MO 63042		 Monday--Thursday: 8 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
Closing Permanently: Thursday, July 24


You can visit any Disaster Recovery Center, no matter where you are staying now.

Three additional Disaster Recovery Centers are open in St. Louis City to assist residents and businesses affected by the May 16 tornado and storms. 

St. Louis City Locations – Staying Open

LOCATIONS HOURS OF OPERATION
Union Tabernacle M.B. Church
626 N. Newstead Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63108		 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.                      
Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 
Sunday: Closed
Urban League Entrepreneurship and    
Women’s Business Center 
4401 Natural Bridge Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63115		 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 
Sunday: Closed
Sumner High School — Parking Lot
4248 Cottage Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63113		 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 
Sunday: Closed


To save time, please apply for FEMA assistance before coming to the Disaster Recovery Center. Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362. 

If you are unable to apply online or by phone, someone at the Disaster Recovery Center can assist you. 

The FEMA application deadline for the May 16 disaster is August 11, 2025.

If your home or personal property sustained damage not covered by insurance, FEMA may be able to provide money to help you pay for home repairs, a temporary place to live, and replace essential personal property that was destroyed.

