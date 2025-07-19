St. Louis County Disaster Recovery Centers to Close July 24
ST. LOUIS – The two Disaster Recovery Centers in St. Louis County are scheduled to close permanently on Thursday, July 24 at 7 p.m.
The three Disaster Recovery Centers in the City of St. Louis are staying open.
At all locations, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are helping impacted residents with their disaster assistance applications, answering questions, and uploading required documents.
St. Louis County Locations – Closing July 24
|LOCATIONS
|HOURS OF OPERATION
|
St. Louis County Library
Mid-County Branch
7821 Maryland Ave.
Clayton, MO 63105
|
Monday--Thursday: 8 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
Closing Permanently: Thursday, July 24
|
St. Louis County Library
Prairie Commons Branch
915 Utz Ln.
Hazelwood, MO 63042
|
Monday--Thursday: 8 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
Closing Permanently: Thursday, July 24
You can visit any Disaster Recovery Center, no matter where you are staying now.
Three additional Disaster Recovery Centers are open in St. Louis City to assist residents and businesses affected by the May 16 tornado and storms.
St. Louis City Locations – Staying Open
|LOCATIONS
|HOURS OF OPERATION
|
Union Tabernacle M.B. Church
626 N. Newstead Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63108
|
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
|
Urban League Entrepreneurship and
Women’s Business Center
4401 Natural Bridge Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63115
|
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
|
Sumner High School — Parking Lot
4248 Cottage Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63113
|
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
To save time, please apply for FEMA assistance before coming to the Disaster Recovery Center. Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.
If you are unable to apply online or by phone, someone at the Disaster Recovery Center can assist you.
The FEMA application deadline for the May 16 disaster is August 11, 2025.
If your home or personal property sustained damage not covered by insurance, FEMA may be able to provide money to help you pay for home repairs, a temporary place to live, and replace essential personal property that was destroyed.
