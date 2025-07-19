St. Louis County Disaster Recovery Centers to Close July 24

ST. LOUIS – The two Disaster Recovery Centers in St. Louis County are scheduled to close permanently on Thursday, July 24 at 7 p.m.

The three Disaster Recovery Centers in the City of St. Louis are staying open.

At all locations, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are helping impacted residents with their disaster assistance applications, answering questions, and uploading required documents.

St. Louis County Locations – Closing July 24

LOCATIONS HOURS OF OPERATION St. Louis County Library

Mid-County Branch

7821 Maryland Ave.

Clayton, MO 63105 Monday--Thursday: 8 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Closing Permanently: Thursday, July 24 St. Louis County Library

Prairie Commons Branch

915 Utz Ln.

Hazelwood, MO 63042 Monday--Thursday: 8 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Closing Permanently: Thursday, July 24



You can visit any Disaster Recovery Center, no matter where you are staying now.

Three additional Disaster Recovery Centers are open in St. Louis City to assist residents and businesses affected by the May 16 tornado and storms.

St. Louis City Locations – Staying Open

LOCATIONS HOURS OF OPERATION Union Tabernacle M.B. Church

626 N. Newstead Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63108 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed Urban League Entrepreneurship and

Women’s Business Center

4401 Natural Bridge Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63115 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed Sumner High School — Parking Lot

4248 Cottage Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63113 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed



To save time, please apply for FEMA assistance before coming to the Disaster Recovery Center. Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

If you are unable to apply online or by phone, someone at the Disaster Recovery Center can assist you.

The FEMA application deadline for the May 16 disaster is August 11, 2025.

If your home or personal property sustained damage not covered by insurance, FEMA may be able to provide money to help you pay for home repairs, a temporary place to live, and replace essential personal property that was destroyed.