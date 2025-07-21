Creative Diagnostics Announces New Antibody Pairs for Enhanced Human Metapneumovirus (hMPV) Detection

Creative Diagnostics launches high-performance antibody pairs and antigens for the detection of hMPV.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, antigens and assay kits, has announced the launch of new high-performance antibody pairs and antigens for the detection of human metapneumovirus (hMPV). These innovative products will advance scientists' capabilities and improve the accuracy and efficiency of hMPV diagnostics in research labs.

Human metapneumovirus, or known as hMPV, is a virus that typically causes symptoms similar to those of the common cold. While it most often causes upper respiratory infections, hMPV can also cause lower respiratory infections, such as pneumonia. It can also trigger asthma flare-ups and exacerbate chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). hMPV infections are more prevalent in the winter and early spring.

hMPV is an enveloped, non-segmented, negative-stranded virus belonging to the pneumovirus subfamily. The hMPV genome (nearly 13 kb) contains eight genes that encode nine proteins: nucleoprotein (N), phosphoprotein (P), matrix protein (M), fusion protein (F), matrix 2 proteins (M2-1 and M2-2), small hydrophobic (SH) proteins, and glycoproteins (G) and large polymerase (L) proteins. Based on genetic characterization of the F and G genes, globally prevalent hMPV strains can be classified into four genotypes (A1, A2, B1, and B2), which are further divided into six lineages (A1, A2a, A2b, A2c, B1, and B2). Notably, co-endemicity of several hMPV subgenotypes or sublineages has frequently been reported in investigated areas, and the complete relationship between disease severity and hMPV genotypes is unknown.

Monoclonal antibodies that specifically recognize the hMPV nucleoprotein (NP) are available for scientific research and clinical diagnostic applications. To support the research community, Creative Diagnostics has developed new antibody pairs and antigens that specifically target the hMPV M and N proteins for accurate diagnostic results. These products are compatible with various diagnostic platforms, including chromatography and luminescence, ensuring high specificity, sensitivity, and reliable performance. This portfolio provides researchers with critical tools for accurate and efficient hMPV detection and characterization.

The new product line includes a comprehensive list of antibody and antigen products, complete with catalog numbers, product names, sources, and applications. Researchers can now use these advanced tools to accelerate their hMPV studies. For example, the Magic™ Anti-hMPV M Protein Monoclonal Antibody (DMAB-CLS25015) can be used in a sandwich immunoassay. It contains an antibody of animal origin in a buffered solution and is specific for Human metapneumovirus Matrix protein. It is noted that this product is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic use.

Creative Diagnostics' new antibody pairs and antigens will support scientists' diagnostic efforts and further research into hMPV, helping us to better understand this pervasive respiratory virus. For more information about these new products and Creative Diagnostics' full range of research solutions, please visit https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/new-antibody-pairs-of-hmpv.htm.

