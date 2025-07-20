Knowledge Pillars and Certiport Launch Strategic Global Partnership to Expand Hands-On WordPress Certification

A Powerful Partnership to Elevate Global Certification in WordPress and Web Technologies

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knowledge Pillars, a global leader in live-in-the-app certification technology, has announced a strategic global distribution partnership with Certiport, a Pearson VUE company and the world’s premier provider of performance-based IT certifications to learners worldwide.

This new partnership officially launched on July 20, 2025, and will make Knowledge Pillars’ WordPress certification suite available worldwide through Certiport’s extensive network of thousands of education partners and authorized testing centers in more than 150 countries.

Meeting the Global Demand for Hands-On, Job-Ready Certification

“This agreement is more than just a reseller arrangement: It’s a strategic alignment to empower students and educators globally with industry-recognized, real-world skills in web development.”

—Aaron Osmond, CEO, Knowledge Pillars, representing the entire Knowledge Pillars leadership team, including Alessandro Macri (COO), and Ana Costache Macri (CTO/CPO)

The new alliance addresses the rising global demand for career and technical education (CTE) solutions that go beyond theory. Knowledge Pillars is known for its robust, fully integrated web-development certifications that combine practical, hands-on experience with accessible learning tools designed for K12 workforce readiness, higher education, and professional development programs.

The WordPress certification suite, now available through Certiport, includes the following:

● Five industry-aligned coding certifications

● Curriculum and practice exams

● Hands-on labs and projects

● Live-in-the-app performance assessments

● AI-powered learning support tailored to each student

This full-featured suite is now accessible to schools, colleges, and training centers across the globe via Certiport’s trusted distribution network.

Bridging the Gap Between Learning and Doing

“The Knowledge Pillars WordPress suite fills a key gap in the marketplace. It prepares learners not just to ‘know’ about web development but to do it.”

—Krista Ketchmark, VP, Certiport/Pearson VUE

In many classrooms, particularly those focused on CTE and career readiness, educators struggle to offer practical experiences that mirror the demands of today’s web development jobs. This partnership directly solves that challenge.

With Knowledge Pillars’ live-in-the-app assessments, students demonstrate real tasks in real software environments such as WordPress and modern code editors. No multiple-choice testing. No passive learning. True competency-based learning where all students can succeed.

“We’re solving a common pain point. Our model is built around enabling equity, access, better outcomes, and true job readiness for all students.”

—Aaron Osmond

A Shared Vision for Expanding Global Access

This partnership brings together two organizations aligned in mission:

Certiport (Pearson VUE)

● Over 20 years of leadership in IT certification delivery in K–12 and higher education

● Trusted program integrity, educator training, and support

● Thousands of global testing centers for scalable access

● A reputation for serving the world’s most recognized academic and career institutions

Knowledge Pillars

● A pioneering certification and assessment platform for web-development certifications

● Products designed for hands-on engagement and skill mastery

● Smart, AI-enabled tutoring and support that adapts to student needs

● A strong commitment to building relevant, job-aligned credentials

Together, the companies aim to redefine CTE certification and digital skills programs with offerings that are

● embedded directly into curriculum and labs,

● delivered in real-world software environments, and

● designed to prepare students for today’s IT and web-development careers.

What This Means for Educators and Institutions

This partnership makes it easier than ever to do the following:

● Offer hands-on WordPress certification with all-in-one access to curriculum, live-in-the-application labs, practice tests, and certification exams

● Align with in-demand CTE standards and job market requirements for entry-level web development internships and jobs

● Improve student engagement and outcomes with real-world experience

● Expand global access to cutting-edge digital skills programs

● Enable AI tutoring and learning support for students to unburden educators

“Educators can now offer a complete, standards-aligned, hands-on WordPress certification, with integrated AI learning support, that’s ready to implement.”

—Aaron Osmond

What’s Next: Expanding the Future of IT Certification

This launch is only the beginning. Knowledge Pillars and Certiport are already working together on multiple objectives:

● Codevelop new web-development certifications and IT-focused exams

● Expand the live-in-the-app model to other tools and tech stacks

● Deliver scalable, competency-based credentials aligned with the needs of employers globally

“This is just the launchpad. We’re creating the next generation of certifications and hands-on learning resources that move learners from education to employment—with confidence.”

— Krista Ketchmark

Ready to Bring Hands-On WordPress Certification to Your Program?

Learn more about competency-based learning and testing at Knowledge Pillars.

Explore the suite of certifications available from Certiport.

Knowledge Pillars

● Aaron Osmond, CEO, aaron.osmond@knowledge-pillars.com

● Alessandro Macri, COO, alessandro.macri@knowledge-pillars.com

● Ana Costache Macri, CTO/CPO, ana.costache@knowledge-pillars.com

Certiport

● Krista Ketchmark, VP and General Manager of Certiport, Pearson VUE, kirsta.ketchmark@pearson.com

Legal Disclaimer:

