Andrea Shelly Unveils Captivating New Album ‘Want It’ Produced at Midnight Sound Studios

Andrea Shelly Want It

A genre-blending journey through indie rock and Americana, showcasing compelling storytelling and diverse musical influences.

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indie rock and Americana artist Andrea Shelly is set to release her highly anticipated album, Want It, on February 28, 2025. Co-produced with Tyler Rifley at Midnight Sound Studio, this collection showcases Shelly’s evolution as a songwriter and performer, blending heartfelt storytelling with diverse musical influences.Want It delves into themes of resilience, introspection, and human connection. The album features standout tracks such as “Standing on the Corner,” which offers a James Bond-esque narrative about a community uniting during a neighborhood fire. The title track, “Want It,” delivers an emotional exploration of attempting to assist someone resistant to help. “Shame” presents a modern take on the classic tale of “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” while “Tell Me Why” infuses a vibrant Latin flair, highlighting Shelly’s versatility.Want It will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. For more information and updates, visit Andrea Shelly’s official website or follow her on Instagram About Andrea ShellyHailing from Wasilla, Alaska, Andrea Shelly is an indie rock and Americana singer-songwriter known for her compelling lyrics and dynamic soundscapes. With a passion for storytelling, Shelly’s music resonates with audiences seeking authenticity and emotional depth.About Midnight Sound StudioLocated in Anchorage, Alaska, Midnight Sound Studio is a premier recording facility co-owned by producer and country artist Tyler Rifley. Specializing in high-quality production, the studio is dedicated to nurturing local talent and delivering exceptional sound.

Want It (Official Audio)

