Commerce announces 9.683% rent cap for 2026

This rent cap goes into effect on January 1, 2026

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Department of Commerce announced today that the maximum allowable rent increase for 2026 is 9.683%. This cap is in effect from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2026.

Commerce is required to publish this percentage for all rental units subject to the Residential Landlord Tenant Law (RCW 59.18) as a result of House Bill 1217, which Governor Bob Ferguson signed into law in May. Commerce publishes the maximum annual rent increase percentage for the upcoming calendar year on the agency’s website at the Landlord Resource Center.

The maximum annual rent increase percentage will be published each year shortly after the mid-July release of June data by the federal U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics..