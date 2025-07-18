'My Testimony': An Inspiring Journey from Brokenness to Breakthrough

Norma Rodriguez's Powerful Account of God's Miraculous Restoration

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Norma Rodriguez, licensed minister and founder of Jesus Saves International Ministries, releases a deeply personal and spiritually stirring memoir, My Testimony, a heartfelt narrative of transformation, hope, and the miraculous power of God.From the pain of a broken childhood in the inner city of Houston to a life surrendered to Christ, Norma's story is a compelling reminder of God's grace and ability to restore even the most wounded lives. In My Testimony, she opens up about her battles with depression, addiction, and generational trauma, and how encountering Jesus Christ radically changed her life 26 years ago.“This book is more than a personal journey. It is an invitation to encounter the transforming power of God,” says Rodriguez. “If you’ve ever felt like a nobody, let this be the story that reminds you, in Christ, you are somebody.”Through her story and the testimonies of others touched through her ministry, readers will be inspired to rise to a higher place of faith, experience healing, and pursue a deeper relationship with God. From prison cells to pulpits, Norma's message of salvation and restoration is reaching lives across nations.About the Book:My Testimony is a compelling memoir detailing Norma's early life struggles, her divine calling, and her journey into ministry. It is filled with real-life miracles, healing encounters, and an unwavering message of hope.About the Author:Norma Rodriguez is a Houston native, mother, and founder of Jesus Saves International Ministries. A former victim of trauma and despair, she is now a passionate preacher and evangelist dedicated to sharing the Gospel in prisons, communities, and beyond.My Testimony is available now:Amazon,Barnes & Noble,Google Books,and other major retailers.Grab your copy Now: https://www.amazon.com/My-Testimony-testimony-updated-2025-ebook/dp/B0FF1TJXYM/ref=sr_1_1?

