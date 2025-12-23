Governor Hobbs Condemns FEMA Denial of Disaster Declaration for Gila & Mohave County Flooding

Phoenix, AZ – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has informed the State of Arizona that its request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the September 25–27, 2025, flooding in Gila and Mohave Counties has been denied, leaving impacted communities without access to critical federal disaster recovery funding and resources.

The flooding caused widespread damage to public infrastructure, homes, and critical services across local and Tribal communities. Preliminary damage assessments documented more than $30 million in damages, far exceeding the thresholds historically used to justify federal disaster assistance.

Despite this evidence, FEMA declined to validate the documented damages, concluding that the impacts did not exceed state and local capacity and denied Arizona’s request for Public Assistance and statewide Hazard Mitigation support.

“The people of Gila and Mohave County were devastated by flooding from severe monsoon storms this September,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Now, they’ve been denied support from the federal government with little explanation. By denying much-needed relief, this administration is leaving Arizonans out on their own after their homes, businesses, roads, and bridges were decimated by historic storms. I will appeal this reckless decision and continue doing everything in my power to ensure Arizona communities don’t pay the price for the federal government’s senseless policies.”

Governor Hobbs declared a State of Emergency on September 27, 2025, as floodwaters impacted Gila and Mohave Counties, including nearby Tribal nations and surrounding communities. The State’s appeal will be submitted within the 30-day window allowed under federal regulations and will focus on the severity of damage, community vulnerability, and the strain placed on local and state resources.

“As the chairman of the Gila County Arizona Board of Supervisors, I would like to submit this request,” said Gila County Board of Supervisors District One Supervisor and Chairman Steve Christensen. “Devastation from our recent and profound flooding in southern Gila County has left many in financial ruin, homes destroyed, infrastructure destroyed or badly damaged, as well as loss of life. Gila County is left with significant challenges that we can never meet standing alone. Assistance from FEMA is vital, without which we will not recover to any level of the restoration needed. Please approve funding immediately for the work we MUST do in Gila County.”

“I want to thank Governor Hobbs, as well as the strong bi-partisan support from our congressional delegation, for requesting a FEMA Major Disaster Declaration in response to the devastating floods that resulted in the death of three residents, and destroyed parts of our historic downtown, critical infrastructure such as bridges and roads as well as numerous community assets,” said Globe Mayor Al Gameros. “These floods caused historic and unprecedented damage and has forever transformed our small, tight-knit rural communities. Our community is extremely disappointed by FEMA’s short-sighted decision to deny the State’s Major Disaster Declaration and we respectfully request that it reexamines their methodology and determines that this devastating flood event meets the critical criteria. I strongly urge FEMA to reverse course and immediately issue an approved Major Disaster Declaration.”

“Miami is a strong and resilient community, and I know we can build back from this devastation, but this is a frustrating setback that will have a real impact on our families and businesses,” said Miami Mayor Gil Madrid. “I will continue working with state and local partners to ensure we get the support we need from the federal government to support our community. I urge the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to reconsider their decision and deliver this important relief to my city after we were struck by historic flooding.”

“The September 2025 storms resulted in significant flooding and caused widespread, severe, and extensive damage in multiple areas of Mohave County, including roadways and facilities,” said Mohave County Manager and County Engineer Sam Elters. “We fully support the Governor’s efforts to request and seek FEMA’s approval.”

This decision comes during the holiday season, when families, local governments, and community organizations are doing everything they can to support one another and serve their constituents with limited resources. The State of Arizona will appeal FEMA’s decision and will continue working with local leaders and Arizona’s congressional delegation to fight for the federal assistance these communities need to recover and rebuild.

Read Governor Hobbs’ application for disaster relief here

Read the Department of Homeland Security’s denial letter here

