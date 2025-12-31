Workplace Heat Safety Task Force Delivers Recommendations, Implements Governor Hobbs’ Executive Order

Task Force of business, labor, and industry leaders finalizes Heat Guidelines for Employers, submitted to the Industrial Commission of Arizona

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced that the Workplace Heat Safety Task Force has issued its final recommendations to protect Arizona workers from heat-related risks. These recommendations, published by the Industrial Commission of Arizona, follow the Governor’s Executive Order earlier this year to establish the Task Force. The task force, composed of leaders from the private sector, public sector, and labor organizations, as well as occupational safety and health experts, developed practical Heat Guidelines for Employers to establish clear, effective best practices for workplace safety.

“Keeping hardworking Arizonans safe on the job has been a top priority of my administration since day one,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “These commonsense recommendations focusing on access to water, shade, and rest will keep countless Arizonans out of harm’s way as they put food on the table and push our economy forward, including during the hot Arizona summers. I’m grateful to the 24 members of our Workplace Safety Heat Task Force from the labor, business and advocacy communities who came together to find consensus and deliver best practices that any employer can implement.”

The Task Force’s recommendations focus on proven strategies to prevent heat illness:

Access to water, shade, and rest

Employee acclimatization

Heat safety training

The guidelines also clarify definitions, outline best practices for employer Heat Illness Prevention Plans, and include specific exemptions for emergency operations.

“The Industrial Commission of Arizona extends its sincere appreciation to the members of the Workplace Safety Heat Task Force for their collaborative effort in providing recommendations for Heat Guidelines for Employers concerning heat risk to the ADOSH Advisory Committee,” said Industrial Commission of Arizona Director Gaetano Testini. “Heat has long been a recognized hazard, and Arizona faces unique challenges with its variety of climates and industries. The Task Force effectively addressed and navigated these complexities as it delivered very actionable recommendations for the agency.”

The Task Force met four times over the summer and fall, discussing, deliberating, and evaluating a variety of strategies and measures to protect workers from heat risk. Between meetings, discussions continued as Task Force members reviewed language, shared research, and convened conversations among their respective industry groups and colleagues.

Following discussion and feedback from the Task Force, the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health (ADOSH) will take additional measures to implement the Governor’s Executive Order, including:

Publishing annual data on heat-related claims, complaints, and citations to evaluate the effectiveness of the recommendations, implementation, and education efforts;

Providing downloadable template heat plans to help employers, especially small businesses, implement safety measures.

The ADOSH Advisory Committee will review the Task Force’s recommendations in a public meeting on February 4, 2026, before submitting them to the Industrial Commission for final consideration later in the spring. Additionally, ADOSH will soon launch a recognition program to highlight model employers who go above and beyond in protecting workers from heat risks, as outlined in Governor Hobbs’ Executive Order.

You can read the Workplace Heat Safety Task Force’s recommendations here. ADOSH will continue to publish resources on heat illness prevention, including the aforementioned reports and templates. ICA and ADOSH have also published an FAQ on the Task Force and Executive Order.

“This task force brought together employers, workers, and subject-matter experts from across Arizona to focus on what actually works in real workplaces. The recommendations reflect commonsense best practices many employers already use and provide clear, Arizona-specific guidance that prioritizes worker safety while recognizing the diversity of industries and job sites across our state,” said Grace Appelbe, Arizona Manufacturers Council and Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

“As business manager of Ironworkers Local 75 I was proud to serve on the Governor’s Workplace Heat Safety Task Force, because I know the importance of having access to water, shade, and a place to rest has on worker safety,” said Jason Sangster, Business Manager of Ironworkers Local 75. “By implementing these changes, we are making sure all workers can return home safely to their family after a hard day’s work in the Arizona heat. This is another win for Arizona workers and I can not wait to see the positive impact it is going to have starting this summer.”

“As a leading voice of Arizona's small businesses, It was an honor to represent Local First Arizona in this important Task Force. As temperatures continue to rise across the state, we at Local First realize how important it is for business owners to have clear guidance and necessary resources to ensure their team members are safe,” said Jason Lowry, Director of Public Policy Initiatives at Local First Arizona. “While no two businesses are the same, all are impacted by our state's rising temperatures and we feel that these recommendations are a positive step in the right direction.”

“As a construction association representative, I appreciated the opportunity to participate in the Workplace Heat Safety Task Force and to engage in thoughtful discussion with a wide range of stakeholders,” said David Martin, President of the Arizona Chapter of General Contractors Association. “Everyone involved shares the same goal of keeping Arizona workers safe, particularly in extreme heat conditions. While AZAGC has historically been cautious about one-size-fits-all regulations, we value the dialogue and the chance to bring practical, on-the-ground construction perspectives into the conversation.”

“The Task Force recommendations provide a flexible set of best practices that continue to protect the workers of Arizona's diverse economy during Arizona summers while also supporting the need to restore power quickly to our customers,” said Phil Smithers, Director of Safety and Environmental at Arizona Public Service (APS). “The safety and health of our employees and customers are always a priority for APS.”

Workplace Heat Safety Task Force Members

Abel Almanza, Owner, AAA Safety Consulting Grace Appelbe, Arizona Manufacturers Council and Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jake Byrne, President, America Roofing Brandon Clark, Director of Sustainability, United Dairymen of Arizona on behalf of Farm Bureau Dr. Theresa Cullen, MD, Director, Pima County Public Health Sidney Hawkins, Director of Apprenticeship, Arizona Builders Alliance Jesse Hoellerich, Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona J.R. Imes, Safety Administrator, City of Peoria Fernando Juarez, Sr. Safety Manager, Haydon Companies Dr. Ladd Keith, Director, University of Arizona Heat Resilience Initiative Mark Kendall, VP of Legal Services, CopperPoint Insurance Companies Linda Kennedy, Director - People Operations, Duncan Family Farms on behalf of Farm Bureau Paul Levin, Director of Health, Safety and Environment, Sundt Construction Jason Lowry, Director of Public Policy Initiatives, Local First Arizona David Martin, President, Arizona Chapter of General Contractors Association Rick Murray, CEO, Arizona Chapter of the National Safety Council Briona Parkinson, Political Director, AFSCME Fernando Quiroz, AZ Interagency Farmworkers Coalition Martha Reyes, Organizer, Jobs for Justice Jason Sangster, Business Manager, Ironworkers Local 75 Phil Smithers, Director - Safety and Environmental, Arizona Public Service Maxwell Ulin, Staff Attorney, UNITE HERE Local 11 Joe Valenzuela, Human Resources Manager, American Furniture Warehouse Pat VanMaanen, MS, BSN, RN, Chair, Arizona Nursing Association’s Climate Change and Health Work Group Facilitator, Amber Pappas, Certified Safety Professional

###