HealthNU Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Personal Trainer in Pickering, Ontario

PICKERING, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthNU, a leading provider of holistic health and fitness coaching, has been awarded the 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Personal Trainer in Pickering, Ontario. This award is a reflection of the exceptional work done by HealthNU's team of skilled fitness and health professionals, who focus on improving clients' overall health and well-being through personalized fitness plans and consistent support.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.HealthNU is a leading personal training company in Pickering, Ontario. HealthNU's approach goes beyond typical fitness training, offering tailored workout routines, custom meal plans, and continuous accountability. Numerous HealthNU clients have experienced impressive fitness transformations, as evidenced by the before-and-after photos featured on their website. HealthNU’s innovative app has played a key role in their clients’ success. The app keeps everything organized in one place, making it easy for clients to stay on track with their fitness goals. It includes periodized training programs designed to maximize results and enjoyment, a detailed logbook to track progress, video tutorials for every exercise, and custom meal plans. Additionally, clients can track their hydration, sleep, and step goals, monitor their biometric progress, and use a progress picture comparison tool to visually see improvements. The app also includes a direct messaging function, allowing clients to communicate one-on-one with their coaches for additional support. HealthNU’s approach is rooted in science-based training and nutritional coaching. Whether through one-on-one coaching, HealthNU community support groups, custom meal plans, or the use of their innovative app, HealthNU provides clients with the tools and support needed for lasting health and fitness success.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, HealthNU stood out as a reputable company in the personal training industry. Known for its supportive and knowledgeable team, HealthNU has earned a strong reputation within the Pickering community, with glowing reviews from many satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by HealthNU’s communication and exceptional service:“Shaun has been excellent so far!!!! He is the perfect balance between tough and supportive, and super great at communication! I love how they look at the overall health of a person, not just sending out meal plans and exercise plans, they know a ton about actual full-body, multisystem HEALTH. Really excited to see where this year takes me.”“Shaun and Jen are simply amazing. Everything from start to finish is done with care and diligence. He came HIGHLY recommend from a friend of mine who is a very good trainer (so I knew he’d be great). Shaun and his team cover it all: Sleep, nutrition, workouts, accountability and weekly check ins. We speak multiple times a week and at the end of every week after I submit my reflection on Google forms, he responds with a lengthy and informative video with feedback about the previous week and the week to come. Two of my friends have already joined the program. This is truly life changing. He genuine cares and spends a lot of time understanding his students/clients. He’s honest, kind and firm. I’m glad I joined, my progress has been stellar.”“I highly recommend Health NU! I have been with Shaun, Jen and Kylie for 52 weeks now and have seen major improvements in my physique, training form and intensity, nutrition and confidence mentally and physically! Having a structure and routine is so important as well as being held accountable by myself and my coaches is so key! You will learn all of this in this training program, which is way more than just lifting weights and eating well. It is a whole new lifestyle…that will last for the rest of your life!!”“I recently started working with healthnu and couldn’t be happier with there level of communication, the level Of organization they have and there genuine care for there clients. I’m on this journey for the long haul and for all the right reasons and I feel very supported and listened to. The workouts and level of intensity is exactly what I wanted coming into this and to top it off if your ever uncertain of your form you can send in daily form checks and get real time advice. Cant say enough good things about healthnu, I'm more then happy to be apart of such a great team and feel such a great sense of community and support.”The HealthNU team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure measurable results for every client.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about HealthNU, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.ca

