From the Brink: Samuel George's Raw Memoir of Addiction and Redemption

"Not All Snakes Rattle" Offers a Lifeline of Hope Through Faith and Recovery

WILLISTON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Not All Snakes Rattle: Breaking the Identity of Addiction is a raw and transformative memoir that exposes the unrelenting grip of addiction and the hope that can rise from its darkest depths. With unflinching honesty, Samuel George shares his decades long battle with substance abuse, devastating losses, and near-death experiences juxtaposed with a spiritual awakening that would redefine his identity and his purpose.From multiple overdoses and a 12-year prison sentence to the miraculous second chances that brought him back from the brink, Sam’s story is a testament to resilience, faith, and the power of grace. This is more than a memoir-it’s a lifeline for anyone struggling with addiction or loving someone who is.About the Book:In Not All Snakes Rattle, Sam invites readers into the raw and often chaotic chapters of his life, revealing the insidious nature of addiction and the jagged road to recovery. Through deeply personal reflections, he confronts the shame, guilt, and isolation that addiction breeds and the spiritual awakening that gave him the strength to fight back.This gripping memoir explores:· The reality of living with addiction and its ripple effects on family and relationships· The fight for identity and redemption after years of destruction· Faith as a lifeline and the power of surrender to a higher purposeEvery page carries a powerful message: no matter how deep the pit, hope is still within reach.About the Author:Sam George is an author, speaker, and recovery advocate passionate about sharing his story to inspire hope and healing. After decades of battling addiction and enduring its consequences, he now dedicates his life to helping others overcome their struggles and discover purpose through faith.Now Available At:Amazon KDP,Barnes & Noble,Google Books,LuLu,Goodreads & more.Join the MovementGrab your copy of Not All Snakes Rattle: Breaking the Identity of Addiction today and start your journey toward healing:Praise For Not All Snakes Rattle: “This book is life-changing. It provides deep insight into the mind of an addict and shines a light on the transformative power of faith.” Dr. Vincent Henderson, Certified Christian Counselor All Snakes Rattle is now available in paperback and eBook formats on https://samuelgeorgebooks.com For review copies, interviews, or speaking engagements contact on the information below.

