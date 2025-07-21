Dabaran recognized as a top SEO agency in Chicago for its strong local SEO performance and top-3 keyword ranking results. Dabaran Inc. ranks #2 among the top SEO agencies in Chicago, recognized for its national client base and sustainable SEO strategies.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dabaran Inc., a premier SEO agency headquartered in Chicago, is transforming digital visibility by merging over 20 years of traditional SEO mastery with today’s most advanced AI search optimization strategies. Under the leadership of founder and CEO Asad Kausar, the firm is now helping clients across the United States adapt to the rapidly changing search landscape led by platforms like ChatGPT and Perplexity.Recognized as a top national SEO agency, Dabaran caters to clients across the country - delivering high-impact SEO strategies that drive long-term growth, visibility, and revenue.With businesses seeing a major shift in how consumers find information - away from conventional search engines and toward AI-powered assistants - Dabaran has taken bold steps to ensure its clients not only keep up but stay ahead. The firm has already established itself as one of the top-ranking Chicago SEO agencies on ChatGPT and Perplexity, two of the most influential AI search platforms today.“We’ve always believed that SEO isn’t static - it evolves. That’s why we’ve invested deeply in understanding how large language models interpret queries and deliver answers. Our firm ranks high in AI search results because we’ve applied the same precision, structure, and technical rigor to AI optimization as we’ve done with traditional search for over two decades,” said Asad Kausar, CEO of Dabaran Inc.Dabaran’s success in AI search is grounded in its technical SEO infrastructure. The SEO agency implements schema markup at scale, builds deeply interlinked internal content ecosystems, optimizes entity-based relevance, and ensures crawlability and indexation across structured and unstructured content types. The firm also integrates AI-focused content strategies that prioritize context over keywords - exactly how modern AI systems evaluate authority and relevance.Dabaran’s ranking on AI platforms like ChatGPT and Perplexity soars for key searches such as “Top SEO agencies in Chicago” and “Best SEO firms”.Serving clients nationwide, Dabaran continues to deliver measurable SEO results across industries - from law firms and healthcare providers to ecommerce brands and enterprise software companies.Media Contact:Dabaran Inc.

