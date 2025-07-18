Reborn Materials Invests in B2En, Partners with Occidental College on ESG Tech

Reborn Materials announces strategic investment in Korean AI firm B2En and sustainability partnership with Occidental College to tackle global plastic waste.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reborn Materials Inc ., an innovative sustainability-focused company headquartered in Los Angeles, announced today a strategic investment and management participation in B2En Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 307870), a leading Korean AI and big-data analytics firm listed on Korea’s KOSDAQ exchange.Reborn Materials specializes in enzyme-enhanced biodegradable plastics, developed and commercialized in the United States, to proactively address global plastic pollution. Through the new strategic alliance, Reborn and B2En will build an advanced lifecycle analysis platform combining enzyme-enabled biodegradation processes with precision AI-based tracking and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) data verification.Under the investment agreement disclosed by B2En on July 18, Reborn Material Holdings and three additional investors acquired a combined 30.20% stake (13,844,719 shares) from existing shareholders including EXTWINS Fund No.1, valued at approximately KRW 19.9 billion (~USD 15.7 million). Specifically, Reborn Material Holdings now holds 6,525,533 shares (12.84%), becoming the largest single shareholder in B2En.Jason Kang, COO of Reborn Materials, emphasized: "The fundamental problem with plastic waste management has historically been systemic rather than material-focused. Leveraging B2En’s AI analytics allows us to transparently measure biodegradation efficiency and deliver verifiable ESG data."B2En, a leading AI and data-analytics provider listed since 2018, is renowned for its expertise in ESG data validation and management. The partnership will significantly enhance B2En’s ability to scale its ESG analytics globally. Additionally, Reborn Materials has entered a strategic academic collaboration with Occidental College , a prominent liberal arts institution based in Los Angeles. The research teams, led by Professor Vikram Shende at Occidental and Dr. Samantha Kelly from Reborn Materials’ enzyme engineering division, will jointly develop next-generation enzyme technologies and innovative plastic sustainability solutions.“This collaboration with Occidental College represents more than academic research, it signifies a new, practical model for solving environmental challenges through industry-academic partnerships,” said Jason Kang. “We expect this to become a benchmark example of sustainability-driven innovation.”With these strategic partnerships, Reborn Materials will aggressively pursue global ESG market opportunities, setting new standards for sustainability and transparency within the global plastics industry.About Reborn Materials Inc.Reborn Materials, headquartered in Los Angeles, is dedicated to solving global plastic pollution through innovative enzyme-enabled biodegradable plastic solutions. Its plastics technology safely biodegrades after usage, delivering clear, measurable ESG results. With advanced AI-based analytics and lifecycle tracking, Reborn Materials drives the plastics industry toward an authentic circular economy.About B2En Co., Ltd.B2En (KOSDAQ: 307870) is a leading AI and big-data analytics company based in Seoul, South Korea. Specializing in ESG-focused digital solutions, B2En provides industry-leading analytics to accurately track, validate, and manage ESG data. Its data-driven solutions help global corporations transparently align environmental responsibility with strategic business performance.About Occidental CollegeLocated in northeast Los Angeles, Occidental College integrates experiential liberal arts education with the extensive cultural and intellectual resources of a global city. Occidental’s unique approach prepares graduates to actively engage with global issues, fostering a deep commitment to excellence, equity, community, and public service.

