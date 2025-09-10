Lucky K.T. Co. and Reborn Materials Partner on Full Cycle Sustainable Packaging

Family-owned noodle maker and U.S. sustainability innovator join forces to deliver packaging that connects tradition with ESG impact and community trust.

LOS ANGELE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lucky K.T. Co, Inc a family-owned noodle company serving Southern California since 1985, has partnered with Los Angeles-based Reborn Materials Inc . to introduce food packaging made with Full Cycle Hybrid Plastic. This collaboration combines four decades of food-making tradition with sustainability innovation, supported by Reborn’s broader ESG platform and its strategic connection with B2En (KOSDAQ: 307280) in South Korea.Together, the companies are showing how local businesses and global sustainability platforms can align to create packaging solutions that are practical, responsible, and designed for the future.From Family Business to Community LegacyFounded in El Monte, California, Lucky K.T. began with a mission to provide fresh, authentic Asian noodles to local families and restaurants. Over the decades, it has become one of Southern California’s most trusted producers of rice noodles, pho, chow mein, pancit, and wonton wrappers.Lucky K.T. has always been about more than food. It is a story of resilience, hard work, and community trust. Today, the company is extending that legacy by ensuring its packaging reflects the same responsibility and integrity as the products inside.Reborn Materials: ESG and Hybrid PlasticsReborn Materials, headquartered in Los Angeles, is pioneering Hybrid Plastic technology. The material is engineered to align with existing recycling and collection systems and is being validated through international testing protocols as well as real-world pilot programs.Beyond material science, Reborn is building a data-driven ESG platform that integrates advanced plastics, smart IoT waste systems, and verifiable reporting. This approach allows governments and corporations to meet sustainability goals with measurable accountability.Reborn’s strategic link with B2En, a publicly listed AI and data governance company on the KOSDAQ exchange, reinforces this platform by connecting packaging, waste, and ESG accountability into one ecosystem.Shared ImpactThe partnership rests on a simple belief: packaging should do more than carry food.For consumers: Families buying Lucky K.T. noodles will soon see packaging that reflects California’s leadership in sustainability.For communities: The program aims to reduce waste, support healthier ecosystems, and keep neighborhoods cleaner.For industry: It provides a model for how ESG-focused innovation can scale from local food production into global markets.QuotesJason Kang, COO of Reborn Materials, said:“Families deserve packaging that is safe, responsible, and built for the future. By partnering with Lucky K.T. and expanding our ESG platform through connections like B2En in South Korea, we are proving that sustainability is not an option on the side. It is central to how healthier communities and industries are built.”Eric Wong, Vice President of Lucky K.T. Co., said:“For forty years our company has focused on serving families with quality noodles. Partnering with Reborn allows us to carry that tradition forward. What people eat and how it is packaged should both reflect the highest standards of trust and responsibility.”Pilot Program and Next StepsPilot production will begin this fall at Lucky K.T.’s El Monte facility. Packaging made with Full Cycle Hybrid Plastic will appear on select noodle products distributed to supermarkets and specialty grocers across Southern California.The companies will use insights from this launch to guide broader adoption across California and beyond, ensuring growth remains aligned with state and federal sustainability frameworks.About Reborn Materials Inc.Reborn Materials Inc. is a Los Angeles-based sustainability technology company developing Hybrid Plastics and smart waste systems. Its mission is to transform plastic from a problem into a cycle that creates value for people, businesses, and the planet. Reborn is strategically linked with B2En, a KOSDAQ-listed technology company in South Korea, reinforcing its position as a cross-border ESG platform.About Lucky K.T. Co., Inc.Founded in 1985, Lucky K.T. Co. is a family-owned noodle manufacturer based in El Monte, California. The company produces fresh Asian noodles including rice noodles, pho, chow mein, pancit, and wonton wrappers. For nearly forty years, Lucky K.T. has supplied supermarkets, restaurants, and families across Southern California.

