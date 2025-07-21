For the Future of Water: Open Intelligence Joins the Spain Smart Water Summit to Drive Digital Transformation

Experts, authorities, and water utilities will explore how to tackle new climate, regulatory, and citizen-driven water challenges.

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The need to involve citizens in the care and efficient management of water resources, the growing demand for digital services, and the ongoing adaptation to regulatory changes—aimed at improving responsiveness to the challenges posed by the climate crisis—are reshaping the water business in Spain. Companies that do not accelerate their digital transformation risk losing efficiency, competitiveness, and responsiveness.

The water sector in Spain is facing structural challenges that demand a determined transformation. On one hand, regulatory compliance is becoming increasingly stringent: the EU Water Framework Directive and the recent 2024 revision of the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive require companies to achieve higher levels of efficiency, sustainability, and transparency. Added to this is the National Climate Change Adaptation Plan (PNACC), which urges the sector to implement resilience measures against extreme weather events, promote water reuse, and optimize resource usage.

At the same time, citizen expectations are evolving: today’s users demand more digital, personalized, and transparent services, along with greater opportunities to be involved in the efficient management of water resources. However, many companies still operate with fragmented systems, lacking effective integration between commercial management, customer service, and technical monitoring—limiting their operational efficiency and ability to respond to these challenges.

In this context, digital transformation is not just desirable—it is essential. With this vision, Open Intelligence will participate in the Spain Smart Water Summit 2025, to be held in Madrid from September 23 to 25. The event will bring together authorities, companies, and international experts to discuss the present and future of water management.

Open will have a prominent presence at the summit with two key presentations. In the main hall, Felipe Acosta, Vice President of Business Development for Europe, will deliver the talk “Data and Intelligent Platforms.” In his session, he will explore how water companies can leverage advanced technologies to develop data and analytics platforms that integrate technical, operational, and commercial processes into a holistic system—aiming to enhance operational efficiency, commercial accuracy, and responsiveness to evolving customer expectations.

“𝑨𝒕 𝑶𝒑𝒆𝒏, 𝒘𝒆’𝒗𝒆 𝒂𝒅𝒅𝒆𝒅 𝒗𝒂𝒍𝒖𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝒔𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓’𝒔 𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒔𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 𝒆𝒇𝒇𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒄𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒃𝒚 𝒃𝒖𝒊𝒍𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒂 𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒆𝒅 𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒔 𝒂𝒔 𝒂 𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒍𝒆 𝒔𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒄𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒕𝒉 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒏𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒐𝒍𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒆𝒏𝒅 𝒖𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒂𝒔 𝒌𝒆𝒚 𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒅𝒊𝒈𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒛𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝒄𝒚𝒄𝒍𝒆,” Acosta explained.

Complementing this session, Sandro Lotti, Specialized Advisor at Open, will speak in the technical hall with the talk “Technology in Service of Efficiency and Operational Excellence,” focusing on how modern technological tools are transforming the way water utilities manage resources and interact with citizens.

“𝑻𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒕𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒏𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒕𝒐𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒑 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒄𝒉 𝒉𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝒍𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒆𝒇𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒚 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒃𝒖𝒊𝒍𝒅 𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒓 𝒓𝒆𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑𝒔 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒊𝒓 𝒄𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒔,” says Lotti. “𝑰𝒏 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒆, 𝒘𝒆’𝒗𝒆 𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒍𝒊𝒆𝒅 𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒄𝒂𝒑𝒂𝒃𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒏 𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝒄𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒓 𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒐 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒅𝒊𝒈𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒔. 𝑾𝒆’𝒗𝒆 𝒂𝒍𝒔𝒐 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒔𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒌𝒇𝒍𝒐𝒘𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒂𝒖𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒆 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒄𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒅𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒈𝒖𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒗𝒆 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒌𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒄𝒆 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝒓𝒆𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒄𝒖𝒓𝒗𝒆 𝒃𝒚 𝒖𝒑 𝒕𝒐 30%. 𝑻𝒉𝒆𝒔𝒆 𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒈𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒂𝒍𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒚 𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒎𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒖𝒍𝒕𝒔: 𝒖𝒑 𝒕𝒐 30% 𝒓𝒆𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒊𝒏 𝒇𝒊𝒆𝒍𝒅 𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝒄𝒐𝒔𝒕𝒔, 80% 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒊𝒏 𝒄𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒓 𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒑𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒆 𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒆𝒔, 𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒑𝒂𝒑𝒆𝒓 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒖𝒎𝒑𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒂𝒖𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅, 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆.”

With its headquarters in the United States and experience serving utilities in 19 countries, Open is a technology partner that understands the sector’s current challenges and supports companies with sustainable, flexible, and scalable solutions.

“𝑾𝒆 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒆𝒙𝒄𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒃𝒆 𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒐𝒇 𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒐𝒔𝒕 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒖𝒎𝒔 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝒔𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒃𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒈𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒅𝒊𝒈𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒔𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒘𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝒄𝒚𝒄𝒍𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒈𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒓𝒆𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑𝒔 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒄𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒂𝒄𝒓𝒐𝒔𝒔 𝑬𝒖𝒓𝒐𝒑𝒆, 𝒆𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚 𝒊𝒏 𝑺𝒑𝒂𝒊𝒏. 𝑾𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒔𝒆𝒆 𝒕𝒆𝒄𝒉𝒏𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒚 𝒂𝒔 𝒂 𝒑𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝒕𝒐𝒐𝒍 𝒕𝒐 𝒂𝒄𝒉𝒊𝒆𝒗𝒆 𝒈𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝒆𝒇𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒚, 𝒔𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒃𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒖𝒔𝒆𝒓 𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒂𝒈𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒘𝒆’𝒓𝒆 𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒔𝒖𝒑𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒎 𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒋𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒏𝒆𝒚,” concludes Acosta.

