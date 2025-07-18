WATCH: Oversight Committee Releases Annie Tomasini’s Deposition Video

WASHINGTON—The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform today released the video of Annie Tomasini’s deposition as part of the investigation of the cover-up of President Biden’s cognitive decline and unauthorized executive actions. She is the third Biden confidant to plead the Fifth during this investigation, following Dr. Kevin O’Connor and Anthony Bernal.

Ms. Tomasini pleaded the Fifth Amendment to all questions, including if Joe Biden, a member of his family, or anyone at the White House instructed her to lie regarding his health at any time; if she ever advised President Biden on the handling of classified documents found in his garage; if President Biden or anyone in the White House instructed her to conceal or destroy classified material found at President Biden’s home or office; and if she ever conspired with anyone in the White House to hide information regarding the Biden family’s ‘business’ dealings.

