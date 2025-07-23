From Salvage to Sustainability: The Charity Hub and EcoClaim Team Up

The Charity Hub and EcoClaim collaborate on a responsible solution for inventory from commercial insurance claims

Turning insurance claims inventory into charitable impact while reducing carbon emissions

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Charity Hub and EcoClaim have formed a new partnership aimed at helping insurers manage surplus product from commercial claims in a way that reduces environmental impact and creates measurable social value. By integrating The Charity Hub into EcoClaim’s emissions tracking platform, insurance carriers can now reroute salvageable inventory for charitable use—avoiding landfill while supporting vetted nonprofit organizations.

The Charity Hub transforms excess goods into cash donations for charitable organizations by evaluating, monetizing, and responsibly redistributing usable inventory. A portion of proceeds are directed to the insurer’s charity of choice, with full transparency on where products go and who benefits, and confirmation of landfill diversion.

EcoClaim, the carbon intelligence platform for insurance, will integrate The Charity Hub’s data to quantify emissions avoided and track the dollar value of charitable contributions —turning salvage decisions into measurable ESG results. “Our goal has always been to make carbon tracking actionable,” said Jodi Scarlett, CEO of EcoClaim. “By integrating with The Charity Hub, we’re giving insurers an effective way to reduce Scope 3 emissions and create positive social impact, all through one platform.”

“This partnership provides insurers with a responsible business solution, while allowing them to do good for both the planet and their communities,” said Shari Rudolph, CEO of The Charity Hub. “We’re thrilled to work with EcoClaim to bring a truly sustainable solution to the insurance industry.”

Together, The Charity Hub and EcoClaim are setting a new standard for responsible claims management—one that prioritizes sustainability, transparency, and community impact.

About The Charity Hub

The Charity Hub (TCH) is redefining how corporations give back by transforming excess inventory into social, environmental, and charitable impact. TCH helps global manufacturers, distributors, retailers, warehouses, and insurers turn their inventory into cash donations for charity through the responsible and strategic monetization of those goods. TCH coordinates all logistics, leverages its global partner network for distribution, and then donates up to 50% of its net profits to the suppliers’ chosen causes. TCH’s compelling Triple Impact Effect gives companies a responsible solution for excess inventory, provides charitable funds to nonprofits, and supports a company's commitment to important Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals. To learn more about transforming excess into impact, visit thecharityhub.com.

About EcoClaim

EcoClaim™ turns insurance claims into climate action. EcoClaim combines its innovative EcoClaim TRAXTM software with industry-leading training and a carbon exchange marketplace to help P&C insurers drive emissions reductions in their supply chains. EcoClaim replaces generic spend-based emissions benchmarks with precise claim-level data, empowering insurers to measure, manage, and reduce Scope 3 emissions effectively. The platform moves beyond reporting—delivering real data, driving action, and enabling measurable reductions in Scope 3 emissions.

