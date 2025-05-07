The Charity Hub Welcomes Retail Industry Veteran Michael D. Cain as Executive Vice President Business Development

Michael D. Cain - EVP Business Development, The Charity Hub

Accomplished retail leader joins innovative social enterprise redefining how corporations give back

Mike's deep skill set will help TCH expand our partner relationships in the retail and related sectors and add fire power to our plans for growth and scale.” — Shari Rudolph, CEO

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Charity Hub (TCH), the innovative social enterprise that transforms excess inventory into funds for charities, today announced that retail industry leader, Michael D. Cain, has joined the organization as EVP Business Development, a pivotal role that will drive growth with corporate, retail, and brand partners, creating expanded environmental and social impact benefits.

Cain brings more than 30 years of experience developing visions and executing strategies for retail companies, successfully scaling both new and existing businesses. His career includes stints at TJX, CVS Health, Dollar General, and C.W. Price among others, and he has overseen retail operations in almost every region within the U.S.

At TJX, he was responsible for 90 stores over 12 districts representing annual volume of $600 million. Cain also created the vision, strategy, and launch of a new off-price model for C.W. Price, opening 50 stores on a single day on a short six-month runway, and reaching $250 million in sales in the first two years. Brought into Dollar General to help turn around an underperforming market of 268 stores, Cain drove more than a 3% comp store increase, the first in that market in five years. An early pioneer in the ecommerce space, he designed and engineered an 8-figure fulfillment system and related distribution center expansion for a privately held B2C ecommerce business, driving a nearly 4X increase in sales over 3 years.

“I am thrilled to welcome Mike to The Charity Hub,” said Shari Rudolph, CEO of TCH. “His impressive experience encompasses not just traditional retail, but also ecommerce and the ever-more-important area of reverse logistics. He has managed all core retail business functions including strategy development, sales & business development, merchandising & buying, store & field operations, data analytics and much more. His deep skill set will help TCH expand our partner relationships in the retail and related sectors and add fire power to our plans for growth and scale.”

“As an experienced retail executive, I have witnessed the challenges of excess inventory, and have consistently identified ways to do business more responsibly to better serve both people and the planet,” said Cain. “The Charity Hub model represents a powerful approach to not only solving a massive business problem for companies, but also ensuring that usable goods are given a new life, and that charities get the resource they need the most – cash.”

About The Charity Hub

The Charity Hub (TCH) is redefining how corporations give back by transforming excess inventory into social, environmental, and charitable impact. TCH helps global manufacturers, distributors, retailers, warehouses, and insurers turn their inventory into cash donations for charity through the responsible and strategic monetization of those goods. TCH coordinates all logistics, leverages its global partner network for distribution, and then donates up to 50% of its net profits to the suppliers’ chosen causes. TCH’s compelling Triple Impact Effect gives companies a responsible solution for excess inventory, provides charitable funds to nonprofits, and supports a company's commitment to important Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals. To learn more about transforming excess into impact, visit thecharityhub.com.

