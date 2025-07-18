Texas Leads U.S. In Annual Job Creation

TEXAS, July 18 - July 18, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today recognized Texas as the nation’s leader in annual job creation with a gain of 198,300 nonfarm jobs over the last 12 months. The state again set new records for the number of Texans working and the size of the Texas labor force based on June data.



“Thanks to the strength of the Texas economy, more Texans are working than ever before,” said Governor Abbott. “While we pause to celebrate job gains over the year, we also recognize the strength of Texans throughout this disaster and the outpouring of support from our fellow Americans over the last two weeks. We stand with Texas communities as we work together to recover and rebuild.”



June employment data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Texas Workforce Commission shows:

Texas reached a new high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,850,100.

Texas reached a new high for Texans working, including self-employed, at 15,210,500.

The unemployment rate in Texas dropped to 4.0% over the month of June.

Texas added 198,300 nonfarm jobs from June 2024 to June 2025, more than any other state and growing at a faster annual rate than the nation as a whole.



Governor Abbott continues to take action to ensure that Texans hit hardest by the recent devastating floods have the resources they need to move forward, including access to Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA). Individuals affected by flooding in the designated disaster area can apply for benefits online through Unemployment Benefit Services or by calling TWC at (800) 939-6631 between 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday. Applications for DUA benefits under this declaration must be submitted by September 4, 2025.

