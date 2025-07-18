One Month Left to Apply for FEMA Assistance After Tennessee April Severe Storms

Middle and Western Tennesseans who have been affected by April severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding have one month left to apply for FEMA assistance.

Homeowners, renters, students, self-employed, ranchers and farmers in Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Dyer, Hardeman, McNairy, Montgomery, Obion and Wilson counties who were displaced or have property damage from the April 2-24 storms have until Tuesday, Aug. 19 to submit an application for FEMA assistance.

Money is available for survivors who need help covering uninsured costs for things like rental expenses, home repairs, vehicle damage, medical expenses, moving and storage, and reimbursement for temporary housing.

Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. In-person help is available at any Disaster Recovery Center for submitting applications, getting updates and asking questions. Find a center here: DRC Locator (fema.gov).

Video: What to Expect Before Applying for FEMA Assistance | ASL | Spanish

Video: Next Steps After Applying for FEMA Assistance | ASL | Spanish

Disaster Recovery Center locations:

Dyer County: Bogota Community Center, 78 Sandy Lane, Bogota, TN 38007

Hours: 8 a.m.–6 p.m. CT Monday-Sunday

Hardeman County: Safehaven Storm Shelter, 530 Madison Ave W., Grand Junction, TN 38039

Hours: 8 a.m.–6 p.m. CT Monday-Sunday

McNairy County: Latta Theatre, 205 W. Court Ave., Selmer, TN 38375

Hours: 8 a.m.–6 p.m. CT Monday-Sunday

Montgomery County: Montgomery County Library, 350 Pageant Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040

Hours: 9 a.m.–8 p.m. CT Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.–6 p.m. CT Friday-Saturday;

1 p.m.–5 p.m. CT Sunday

Obion County: Obion County Library, 1221 E. Reelfoot Ave., Union City, TN 38261

Hours: 8 a.m.–6 p.m. CT Monday-Saturday; closed Sunday