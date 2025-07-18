WVDEP-requesting-public-comments-on-statewide-water-quality-report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is accepting public comments on the Draft 2024 West Virginia Integrated Water Quality Monitoring and Assessment Report. This report has been prepared to fulfill the requirements of the West Virginia Water Pollution Control Act (§22-11-28) and the federal Clean Water Act, Sections 303(d) and 305(b).
The report highlights the agency’s Probabilistic Monitoring Program, which is specifically designed to affordably characterize the general water quality of the state. Additionally, results of focused monitoring of specific water bodies are captured and explained, including the list of impaired waters.
The entire Integrated Report, along with supplemental tables and an interactive web mapping tool are available on the WVDEP website:
A virtual informational meeting will be held August 19, 2025 at 6 p.m.:
Dial-in number: +1 813-370-0439 PIN: 230 388 360#
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection
Division of Water and Waste Management
Attn: Nick Murray
601 57th Street, S.E.
Charleston, WV 25304
