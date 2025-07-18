Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,079 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,894 in the last 365 days.

WVDEP-requesting-public-comments-on-statewide-water-quality-report

Page Content

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is accepting public comments on the Draft 2024 West Virginia Integrated Water Quality Monitoring and Assessment Report. This report has been prepared to fulfill the requirements of the West Virginia  Water Pollution Control Act (§22-11-28) and the federal Clean Water Act, Sections 303(d) and 305(b).


The report highlights the agency’s Probabilistic Monitoring Program, which is specifically designed to affordably characterize the general water quality of the state. Additionally, results of focused monitoring of specific water bodies are captured and explained, including the list of impaired waters.


The entire Integrated Report, along with supplemental tables and an interactive web mapping tool are available on the WVDEP website: 


A virtual informational meeting will be held August 19, 2025 at 6 p.m.:


Dial-in number: ‪+1 813-370-0439‬ PIN: ‪230 388 360#‬


Public comments are being accepted through Monday, September 1, 2025. Comments may be submitted via email to depwqsas@wv.gov or regular mail to:


West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection

Division of Water and Waste Management

Attn: Nick Murray

601 57th Street, S.E.

Charleston, WV 25304


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

WVDEP-requesting-public-comments-on-statewide-water-quality-report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more