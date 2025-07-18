AI CERTs® Launches AI+ Developer™ Certification to Upskill Global Talent in Applied AI Development

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs, a leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications in artificial intelligence (AI) , has officially launched its AI+ Developer™ certification program. The program is designed to equip developers and technologists with practical, end-to-end skills in AI application development.With AI becoming an essential layer of modern software development, the AI Developer certification addresses the rising demand for professionals who can design, train, and deploy intelligent systems using state-of-the-art tools and frameworks. From deep learning and computer vision to reinforcement learning and NLP, the program focuses on hands-on skill building for real-world AI solutions.AI+ Developer™ is available in two flexible formats: a 5-day live instructor-led course or a 30-hour self-paced online track. Both options include access to hands-on labs, interactive projects, modular quizzes, and curated study content. Graduates earn an industry-recognized credential and a verifiable digital badge, strengthening their competitive edge in a fast-evolving job market.The curriculum features advanced modules in time series modeling, model explainability, and cloud deployment, making it ideal for developers aiming to specialize in full-stack AI. Participants will also gain proficiency in tools such as GitHub Copilot, H2O.ai, Lobe, and Snorkel, building a strong foundation for AI-driven development.Ideal for software engineers, data analysts, NLP specialists, and tech-forward students, the program equips learners to architect intelligent systems and integrate AI into scalable software pipelines. It also prepares them to drive AI transformation across sectors such as finance, healthcare, retail, and logistics.Aligned with real industry expectations, the exam is a 90-minute online proctored test featuring 50 multiple-choice and multiple-response questions. Candidates must demonstrate mastery across AI fundamentals, machine learning, Python programming, deep learning, and applied domains such as NLP, computer vision, and cloud computing.Prerequisites include fundamental programming skills, high school-level mathematics and statistics, and familiarity with core data structures and algorithms — making it accessible yet technically rigorous.All enrollees receive access to high-quality video lessons, a digital e-book (PDF and audio), podcasts, quizzes, and a dedicated AI mentor for personalized support. Learners also benefit from one free exam retake and a comprehensive study guide.As the global need for AI-proficient developers accelerates, AI+ Developer™ delivers a future-ready, career-enhancing credential for those ready to code at the forefront of AI innovation.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams—AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education. For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai For Media Queries:Email: media@aicerts.ai

