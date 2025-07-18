AI CERTs® Unveils AI+ Architect™ Certification to Power Scalable, Future-Ready AI System Design

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs, a leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications in artificial intelligence , has announced the launch of its latest advanced credential, AI+ Architect™. It’s a comprehensive certification program built for professionals tasked with designing intelligent, scalable, and sustainable AI architectures in enterprise environments.As organizations increasingly rely on AI to drive business innovation, the demand for system architects with deep AI fluency is skyrocketing. AI Architect certification program fills this crucial gap by equipping professionals with expertise across neural network design, natural language processing, computer vision, and AI system deployment, all within a strategic, enterprise-ready framework.The certification offers two learning formats: a 5-day live instructor-led experience or a 30-hour self-paced online track. Both options include hands-on labs, real-world case studies, and a rigorous capstone project simulating the end-to-end design, build, and deployment of an advanced AI system.With modules covering AI infrastructure, generative AI models, ethical AI design, and performance optimization, the AI+ Architect™ program ensures learners gain mastery in building AI ecosystems that are not only powerful but also secure, explainable, and sustainable. Participants will also work with industry-leading tools including AutoGluon, Vertex AI, ChatGPT, and SonarQube.Designed for system architects, IT infrastructure managers, AI researchers, business transformation leaders, and forward-thinking students, the certification enables professionals to lead intelligent system design initiatives across industries such as smart cities, real estate, construction, public infrastructure, and digital government.Candidates are expected to have a foundational understanding of neural networks, basic cloud computing concepts, and core computer science principles. The final assessment is a 90-minute online proctored exam featuring 50 questions. A minimum score of 70% is required to earn the globally recognized AI+ Architect™ certification and digital badge.The course offers a comprehensive resource suite, including video lectures, e-books (PDF and audio), podcasts, hands-on projects, personalized AI mentorship, and one complimentary retake for the certification exam. Learners also benefit from modular quizzes and continuous updates over a one-year subscription.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams—AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education. For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai For Media Queries: Email: media@aicerts.ai

