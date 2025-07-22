Asana Recovery Approved by TRICARE, Expanding Access to Addiction Care for Military Families

Many veterans face silent battles with PTSD, trauma, and addiction—Asana Recovery offers a safe path toward healing and hope. Group therapy at Asana Recovery helps veterans and their families build community, process trauma, and support one another through recovery. Recovery at Asana means more than sobriety—it’s about rebuilding relationships and strengthening families.

Asana Recovery now TRICARE-authorized, bringing trauma-informed addiction care to military families and veterans across the Western U.S.

This TRICARE approval is a profound affirmation of our mission and a direct pathway to help the military community heal.” — Mark Shandrow, CEO of Asana Recovery

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asana Recovery , a leading addiction treatment center renowned for its evidence-based and holistic approach to healing, proudly announces its official approval as a TRICARE-authorized provider. This pivotal milestone, secured through its partnership with TriWest Healthcare Alliance, the administrator of TRICARE in the West Region and a key partner in VA Community Care, marks a significant expansion of accessible, high-quality addiction and mental health services for active-duty service members, veterans, and their eligible family members across the Western United States.For years, Asana Recovery, based in Orange County, California, has been dedicated to restoring lives impacted by substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. This new authorization under TRICARE, the nationwide healthcare program of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), underscores Asana’s unwavering commitment to serving those who have bravely served our nation, along with their families who share in their sacrifices. The approval means that thousands of military beneficiaries in states covered by TriWest Healthcare Alliance, including California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and many others in the West Region, will now have direct access to Asana’s comprehensive continuum of care.“This TRICARE approval is more than just a credential; it’s a profound affirmation of our mission and a direct pathway to extend our healing hand to the military community,” stated Mark Shandrow, CEO of Asana Recovery. “We understand the unique challenges faced by service members, veterans, and their families—from the invisible wounds of trauma and operational stress to the complexities of reintegration. Our team is deeply committed to providing the specialized, compassionate care they deserve, ensuring they receive the highest standard of treatment on their journey to lasting recovery.”TRICARE is a critical lifeline for millions, providing comprehensive healthcare benefits to uniformed service members, retirees, and their families worldwide. TriWest Healthcare Alliance plays an indispensable role in this ecosystem, managing the TRICARE West Region and administering vital components of VA Community Care. This partnership with TriWest is particularly impactful, as it streamlines the process for beneficiaries to access Asana Recovery’s specialized programs, reducing administrative hurdles and ensuring timely intervention.The need for accessible, specialized addiction and mental health treatment within the military community is more pressing than ever. Service members and veterans often grapple with trauma, PTSD, chronic pain, and the pressures of military life, which can significantly increase the risk of substance use disorders. Asana Recovery’s programs are meticulously designed to address these complex co-occurring conditions through a trauma-informed lens, offering individualized treatment plans that integrate evidence-based therapies, holistic modalities, and a strong focus on relapse prevention and long-term wellness.Beneficiaries seeking care at Asana Recovery can expect a full spectrum of services, including:• Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP) – Step-down care offering robust clinical support with increased flexibility• Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) – Flexible treatment options allowing individuals to integrate recovery into their daily lives• Outpatient Programs (OP) – Individual and group therapy sessions providing ongoing support for long-term well-being• Dual Diagnosis Treatment – Integrated care for co-occurring mental health disorders, such as PTSD, anxiety, and depression• Trauma-Informed Therapy – Specialized approaches to address the root causes of addiction, particularly relevant for military personnel• Family Therapy and Support – Engaging loved ones in the healing process to foster a strong support system“Our clinical team is extensively trained in understanding the nuances of military culture and the specific stressors that can contribute to addiction,” added Jonathan Hagen, Executive Director. “We are proud to offer a safe, confidential, and empathetic environment where TRICARE beneficiaries can heal, rebuild, and reclaim their lives with dignity and respect. This approval significantly enhances our ability to reach those who need our help most.”Asana Recovery’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its personalized approach, small client-to-staff ratios, and serene environment conducive to healing. The facility is equipped to provide the highest level of care, ensuring that each individual receives the tailored support necessary for sustainable recovery. This TRICARE authorization represents a pivotal step in bridging the gap between the critical need for specialized addiction treatment and the availability of high-quality services for our nation’s heroes and their families.For more information about Asana Recovery’s TRICARE-approved programs and admissions, please visit https://asanarecovery.com/ or contact our admissions team directly.Mark Shandrow, CEOMark.shandrow@asanarecovery.com702-786-2396

