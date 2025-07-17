NEBRASKA, July 17 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen, Sen. DeKay and NDA Director Vinton Celebrate Passage of Nebraska Law Addressing Fake Meat

O’NEILL, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen was joined by Senator Barry DeKay and Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton at Shamrock Locker in O’Neill to ceremonially sign LB246. The new law bans the manufacture, distribution and sale of lab-grown or cultivated meat in Nebraska. Passage of the measure during the most recent legislative session builds on the Governor’s executive order from last year which prohibits agencies from purchasing lab-grown meat and requires state contractors to certify they will not discriminate against natural-meat producers in favor of lab or cultivated meat producers.

“Nebraska feeds the world and saves the planet. I know first-hand that the food products we sell overseas are in high demand, largely because of the care with which we raise our crops and our animals,” said Gov. Pillen.

“The idea of a meat substitute makes no sense and only serves to undercut the livelihood of our producers. If someone wants meat from a bioreactor, they can buy it through Amazon. They won’t find it on our store shelves.”

Nebraska is a leading beef producing state, consistently ranking high in cattle slaughter and exports. In 2024, the state processed 6.8 million head of cattle, more than any other state. It also leads the nation in beef and veal exports, sending over $2 billion of high-quality products to international markets.

While securing the state’s livestock industry is essential, the new law is also meant to protect consumers. Long term health effects of eating fake meat are currently unknown, as noted by NDA Dir. Vinton.

“Lab-grown meat has been marketed as an ethical and environmental alternative to the traditional beef industry, but the truth is, we do not know the true health impacts of the fake meat and the growth agents used to cultivate it, nor the long-term environmental benefits,” said Dir. Vinton. “Lab-grown meat is an experiment with the intent of replacing not only traditional meat, but traditional agriculture.”

Sen. DeKay said he was pleased to introduce LB246 on the Governor’s behalf.

“He and I were in agreement that the prospect of synthetic meat entering the marketplace is a bridge too far,” noted Sen. DeKay. Cultured meat advocates have made no secret that their ultimate goal is to socially engineer our diets and end animal husbandry. I am thankful to the Governor for not going quietly into that future."

The new law goes into effect on Sept. 3.