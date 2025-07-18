State disciplines health care providers (07-18-2025)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov).The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Adams County

In June 2025 the Department of Health charged certified nursing assistant Lisa Ann Adams (NC10076220) with unprofessional conduct after she was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services long-term care abuse and neglect registry for financially exploiting a vulnerable adult. Adams is now barred from working in roles that involve caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Benton County

In June 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission terminated the probation on Mustafa G. Elziny’s (PH60168979) pharmacist credential.

In June 2025 the Department of Health charged agency affiliated counselor and independent clinical social worker associate Robert Drew Schreiber (CG61206547, SC61358710) with unprofessional conduct. Between February 2024 and January 2025, Schreiber allegedly engaged in inappropriate and sexually suggestive communication with a client during a counseling relationship.

Clallam County

In June 2025 the Department of Health issued a notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order to Qing Tan for practicing massage therapy without a license. Tan used another person’s credential and may be fined up to $1,000 for each day of unlicensed practice.

Cowlitz County

In June 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Bradley Norman Laird’s (NC61222933) certified nursing assistant credential.

Franklin County

In June 2025 the Department of Health granted John Darryl Heikkila’s (CO61639819) substance use disorder professional trainee license with conditions.

Grant County

In June 2025 the Department of Health granted Daniel Tapia, Jr. (CO61673781) a credential to practice as a substance use disorder professional trainee with conditions.

Grays Harbor County

In May 2025 the Department of Health denied Brianna Rose Espino’s (LW61643410) application for an independent clinical social worker credential. In May 2021, Espino was convicted of attempt to commit a class A misdemeanor – first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal trespass in Oregon. In May 2022, Espino was convicted of aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle in Illinois.

King County

In June 2025 the Department of Health granted Katlin Marie Kellow (LH61664304) a credential to practice as a mental health counselor with conditions.

In May 2025 the Department of Health denied Anya Elizabeth Romero’s (NC61513396) application to practice as a certified nursing assistant. In December 2023, Romero made an admission of illegal substance use. In February 2025, the department issued a notice for a required substance use evaluation and Romero failed to complete the evaluation.

In May 2025 the Department of Health denied Nicholas David Shlafer’s (CG61651604) application for an agency affiliated counselor credential. In August 2023, Shlafer was convicted of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence, a gross misdemeanor.

In June 2025 the Department of Health issued a cease-and-desist order to Iryna Sydorchuk, requiring Sydorchuk to permanently stop practicing massage therapy in Washington state unless she obtains the proper credential or qualifies for an exemption. Sydorchuk was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine within six months.

Lewis County

In May 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission denied Austyn Madison Deel’s (D161553301) application for a dental assistant credential. In September 2024, Deel’s certified nursing assistant credential was suspended. Deel must fully satisfy the requirements imposed by the 2024 order before a dental assistant credential is approved.

Pierce County

In June 2025 the Department of Health released medical assistant-phlebotomist Lacey Louise Hedlund (PC61255702) from the terms and conditions of a 2022 agreement. Hedlund may now be credentialed without conditions or restrictions, provided she meets all licensing requirements.

In June 2025 the Department of Health granted Myra Brooklynde Taylor (CO61671226) a credential to practice as a substance use disorder professional trainee with conditions.

In June 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Andrew Steven Wilmarth’s (NA61213898) registered nursing assistant license.

Skagit County

In June 2025 the Department of Health issued a cease-and-desist order to Guansong Cheng for practicing massage therapy without a license. Cheng has never held a massage therapist credential in Washington state and allegedly provided massage services to a client in February 2024 without disclosing his unlicensed status.

In June 2025 the Department of Health granted Cecil Gordon Dodd (MC61642653) a mental health counselor credential with conditions.

Snohomish County

In June 2025 the Department of Health charged home care aide Gladworth Ochoa Flynn (HM60966457) with unprofessional conduct. In July 2024, Flynn allegedly accepted a cashier’s check for nearly $25,000 from a patient and later admitted to receiving the funds. She was subsequently terminated from her position.

In June 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Isatou Gassama Manka’s (NC60323822, NA60287963) registered and certified nursing assistant credentials.

In June 2025 the Department of Health issued a notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order to registered nursing assistant Heidi E. Townsend (NA00104916). In August 2024, Townsend told a department investigator she owned H&L Homecare for Seniors, which was listed on Care.com as offering skilled nursing services. She later said she was a registered nursing assistant and could help with insulin, medication management, and nurse-delegated tasks.

Spokane County

In May 2025 the Department of Health revoked Courtney Leigh Anne Burge’s (HM61422478) home care aide credential. Between February and June 2024, Burge financially exploited a vulnerable adult by using their resources for personal expenses in the amount of $23,614.34. In January 2025, Burge was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services secretary’s registry as disqualified from caring for vulnerable adults, juveniles, and children.

In June 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission released dentist James S. Shelby (DE00007654) from the terms and conditions of a 2020 agreed order.

In May 2025 the Department of Health denied LucQuan V. Smith’s (MA60599789) application for a massage therapist credential. From 2015 to 2025, Smith advertised services as a licensed massage practitioner despite never being credentialed in Washington state. In February 2025, Smith also allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct while providing a massage.

In June 2025 the Department of Health issued a cease-and-desist order to Fangying Zhang. In May 2024, Zhang admitted to practicing massage therapy without a license, despite never holding a credential to practice as a massage therapist in Washington state. The order requires Zhang to permanently stop unlicensed practice and pay a $1,000 fine.

Thurston County

In May 2025 the Department of Health denied Lindsey Brooke Frazier’s (CO61666511) application to practice as a substance use disorder professional trainee. Frazier indicated a recent (within two years) relapse on her application and did not respond to the department’s notice of decision.

Whatcom County

In June 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Shane J. Van Capelle’s (CG61269068) agency affiliated counselor credential.

Whitman County

In June 2025 the Department of Health charged Erin M. Donceel (MR61270938) with unprofessional conduct. Alleged facts state Donceel’s registered medical assistant credential expired in August 2023, and her pharmacy assistant credential was suspended in September 2024 after she failed to respond to charges.

Yakima County

In June 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Mireya Hernandez’s (CO61399930) substance use disorder professional trainee credential.