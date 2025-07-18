H.R. 1569, CATCH Fentanyl Act

H.R. 1569 would require Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to establish a pilot program to test technological enhancements for inspecting vehicles and cargo at land ports of entry. The bill would require CBP to evaluate the effectiveness of at least five technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and quantum information sciences, to detect contraband and increase the efficiency of inspections. H.R. 1569 also would require CBP to report to the Congress on the effectiveness of the technologies in the program and their effect on privacy and civil rights and liberties.

Using information from CBP, CBO estimates that the agency currently deploys three technologies that are compliant with the bill’s requirements and would need to evaluate two additional types of technologies. Based on the costs of similar projects, CBO estimates that CBP would incur additional costs of about $8 million annually to procure, deploy, and evaluate those technologies. Additionally, CBO estimates that it would cost less than $500,000 to comply with the bill’s reporting requirements. In total, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 1569 would cost $42 million over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 750 (administration of justice).

Table 1. Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under H.R. 1569 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2025-2030 Estimated Authorization * 8 8 9 9 9 43 Estimated Outlays * 7 8 9 9 9 42 * = between zero and $500,000.

