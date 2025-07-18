AI CERTs® Launches AI+ Ethical Hacker™ Certification to Equip Cybersecurity Professionals with AI-Driven Defense Skills

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the growing convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity, AI CERTs, a leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications in AI , has introduced the AI+ Ethical Hacker™ certification. This future-ready program is designed to prepare the next generation of ethical hackers for AI-powered threat landscapes.As digital ecosystems become increasingly complex, conventional cybersecurity strategies are being outpaced by rapidly evolving AI-enabled threats. The AI Ethical Hacker certification program addresses this critical gap by fusing ethical hacking techniques with artificial intelligence. It offers professionals a unique opportunity to develop cutting-edge skills in cyber defense, threat detection, and digital forensics — all through the lens of modern AI.The program is ideal for aspiring ethical hackers, cybersecurity specialists, system engineers, and tech enthusiasts seeking to future-proof their careers. With a 40-hour intensive curriculum delivered via a 5-day instructor-led course, participants gain hands-on experience across 12 structured modules, culminating in a capstone project that simulates a real-world AI-integrated security challenge.Unlike traditional ethical hacking courses, this certification focuses on AI-enhanced methodologies for reconnaissance, penetration testing, identity management, anomaly detection, and threat analysis. Key modules include AI-driven reconnaissance techniques, machine learning for behavioral analysis, incident response automation, and AI security architecture.Candidates will gain hands-on experience with leading cybersecurity tools like Acunetix, Wazuh, Shodan, and OWASP ZAP. They will also learn to apply AI models to protect digital assets, manage access intelligently, and optimize security protocols in real time.The program requires foundational knowledge in programming (Python, Java, C++), networking fundamentals, operating systems, and cybersecurity basics, though there are no formal prerequisites. Both self-study and training through AI CERTs Authorized Training Partners (ATPs) are available.Upon completion, candidates must pass a 90-minute online proctored exam consisting of 50 multiple-choice and multiple-response questions, with a passing score of 70%. Graduates earn an industry-recognized digital badge, secured with blockchain-backed credentials, signaling verified expertise in AI-integrated ethical hacking.As AI-driven attacks rise, the demand for ethical hackers who understand and can protect AI systems is growing rapidly across sectors like finance, healthcare, government, infrastructure, and defense. According to industry projections, professionals with AI cybersecurity expertise can command 29% higher salaries than their peers.Whether combating adversarial AI models or securing AI-powered enterprise infrastructure, the AI+ Ethical Hacker™ certification positions candidates at the forefront of cyber resilience—not just responding to threats but anticipating and neutralizing them before they strike.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams—AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education. For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai For Media Queries: Email: media@aicerts.ai

