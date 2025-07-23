LoneStar GPS Devices Help Recover Stolen Equipment Across the U.S.

Stolen trailer

From trailers to tractors, LoneStar Tracking’s GPS devices are helping customers recover stolen property quickly—and often before it leaves the county.

We get calls every week from customers who’ve recovered stolen property.” — Ryan Kelley

FISCHER, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whether it's a $50,000 skid steer, a stolen trailer, or a missing ATV, one thing is becoming clear: LoneStar Tracking GPS devices are helping customers recover stolen property faster than ever before.With theft rates on the rise—particularly in construction, ranching, and logistics industries—businesses are turning to LoneStar’s rugged, real-time GPS trackers to monitor their valuable assets 24/7. And those devices are delivering results.“We get calls every week from customers who’ve recovered stolen property because of our trackers,” said Ryan Kelley, COO of LoneStar Tracking. “It’s one of the most rewarding parts of what we do.”From Theft to Recovery in HoursRecent customer stories showcase the power of having reliable GPS tracking:A Texas rancher recovered his entire trailer setup—including livestock gear—after it was taken overnight from a remote pasture. Thanks to a LoneStar Titan GPS device, authorities tracked the trailer to a rural lot two counties away.A landscaping company in Georgia had a skid steer stolen from a job site. Within 20 minutes of reporting it missing, the owner located the equipment on a live map and directed police straight to it.A customer in Oklahoma discovered his enclosed trailer was stolen in the early morning hours. With real-time tracking and movement alerts, he had a police report filed and the trailer recovered by noon—still fully intact.Built for Real-World ProtectionLoneStar’s lineup of GPS tracking devices—including the Titan LTE and Oyster3 features real-time location updates, geofencing, backup batteries, and even remote immobilization for certain vehicle types.With mobile alerts and a secure online dashboard, customers can react instantly when their assets move unexpectedly, often before thieves can get far.“The tracker paid for itself the first time it worked,” said one customer. “It was the best investment I’ve made for my business.”Stats That MatterLoneStar Tracking estimates that in the past 12 months alone, its GPS devices have helped customers recover over $15 million in stolen property, with an average recovery time under 8 hours. Many recoveries happen even faster, depending on how quickly the owner is alerted.Law enforcement also benefits from this technology. Real-time location sharing allows officers to intercept stolen items in motion, and in many cases, arrest the thieves while the crime is in progress.High-Risk Industries Finding Peace of MindConstruction, ranching, and delivery fleets are among the most targeted industries for theft. Equipment is often left unattended on sites or rural properties—and that’s where GPS tracking shines.Instead of relying on serial numbers or security footage, LoneStar customers are using live GPS data to locate and recover items with pinpoint accuracy.“Without the tracker, we would have never seen that trailer again,” one construction manager said. “Now every piece of gear we own has one.”Easy to Deploy, Hard to DefeatLoneStar Tracking devices are compact, rugged, and easy to conceal. Many come with internal batteries, so even if power is disconnected, the device continues to transmit its location.Features like geofencing and tamper alerts give business owners an edge, letting them know the moment something suspicious happens—whether it’s unauthorized movement or attempted removal.About LoneStar TrackingLoneStar Tracking provides cutting-edge GPS tracking technology for fleets, trailers, equipment, livestock, and more. Based in Texas, the company serves thousands of customers across the U.S. with a commitment to reliability, fast support, and real-world impact.

