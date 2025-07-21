LoneStar Tracking Launches Affordable BLE GPS Ear Tag for Cattle Monitoring

Cow GPS tracker

LoneStar Tracking introduces a budget-friendly GPS ear tag for livestock, using BLE and solar gateways to simplify ranch-wide cattle monitoring.

We designed this system so every rancher could afford to track every cow.” — Thomas Remmert

FISCHER, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a breakthrough for ranchers and the agricultural tech community, LoneStar Tracking has unveiled a new GPS-enabled Bluetooth ear tag for cattle priced under $20, making high-tech livestock tracking more accessible than ever before.Paired with solar-powered Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) gateways, this innovative system gives ranchers a cost-effective way to monitor the movement and presence of their cattle across large properties—without the need for expensive cellular or satellite data plans.Affordable Technology for the Everyday RancherTraditionally, GPS cattle tracking systems have required cellular connectivity or satellite coverage, with devices costing upwards of $200 per animal. LoneStar Tracking’s BLE ear tag slashes that cost by more than 90%, making it possible for ranchers to outfit their entire herd—not just a few high-value animals.“We designed this system so every rancher could afford to track every cow,” said Thomas Remmert, CTO of LoneStar Tracking. “Technology like this should be practical, not premium.”How It WorksThe ear tag contains a BLE beacon that periodically transmits a unique ID signal. When a tagged animal comes within range of a solar-powered BLE gateway, the gateway logs the tag’s presence and relays the data—including time and location—to the LoneStar cloud platform via LTE or Satellite.This setup creates a low-power, wide-area virtual tracking network across the ranch. Ranchers can place gateways at water troughs, feeding stations, gates, or perimeter areas. Over time, they can view heatmaps of cattle movement, get alerts when animals go missing, or verify herd check-ins—all from their phone or computer.Key BenefitsUltra-Low Cost: At under $20 per tag, the system is affordable for large-scale herds.Long Battery Life: BLE technology requires minimal power; tags can last several years depending on settings.Rugged and Lightweight: Designed for livestock environments; durable enough for harsh weather and rugged use.No Monthly Fee for Tags: Only the gateways require data plans, significantly reducing recurring costs.Simple Setup: Gateways can be solar-powered and mounted anywhere with signal range up to 300 meters or more.Designed for the Realities of RanchingThe system is ideal for ranches without full cellular coverage. By using local BLE signals and strategically placed gateways, LoneStar Tracking’s solution enables effective cattle monitoring even in remote or mountainous regions.This system also helps ranchers with behavior tracking and animal welfare. If an animal stops showing up at the watering hole, it could signal illness or injury. The system alerts users to these exceptions automatically.A Timely InnovationRecent wildfires, floods, and extreme weather events have highlighted the importance of knowing animal locations in real time. LoneStar Tracking’s GPS ear tag system was recently credited with helping a Texas rancher locate his cattle as a wildfire approached.“In that moment, seeing which animals were near the north gate told me exactly where to start the roundup,” the rancher said. “Without the tags, I might’ve lost half the herd.”Available NowThe LoneStar BLE ear tags and solar-powered gateways are available now via www.lonestartracking.com . Ranchers can start with as few as one gateway and scale as needed. The LoneStar team also offers free setup support and bulk pricing.About LoneStar TrackingLoneStar Tracking is a U.S.-based leader in GPS tracking solutions, trusted by thousands of businesses, ranchers, and emergency responders. From livestock to fleets to remote equipment, LoneStar delivers practical, reliable tracking systems that work when and where they’re needed most.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.