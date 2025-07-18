Naturalization Ceremony Scheduled for August 25th in Fargo

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces a ceremony for the naturalization of new citizens will be held on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at Newman Outdoor Field, 1515 15th Avenue North, in Fargo. Naturalization ceremony events will begin at 6:35 p.m. Chief District Judge Peter D. Welte will throw the first pitch. U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal will administer the Oath of Allegiance. Twenty-five individuals, originating from 15 countries, are expected to take the oath of citizenship and be welcomed as new citizens.

The Fargo Police Department Honor Guard will present the colors. Tonia Jacobson, Denise Tommerdahl, and Jake Rodenbiker, all from the United States Attorney’s Office, will sing the national anthem. The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks’ game against the Lincoln Saltdogs will begin at 7:02 p.m.

